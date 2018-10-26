Video: Miami Cop Who Arrested Hannibal Buress Choked Man After Fireball Binge

During Art Basel in 2017, comedian Hannibal Buress walked out of a Wynwood bar, stood near Miami Police Officer Luis Verne, and shouted, "This cop is stupid as fuck," into Verne's body camera. Verne immediately arrested Buress on public intoxication charges, but provocative yelling into a cop's body camera isn't illegal, so prosecutors later dropped the charges.

As New Times previously reported, Verne had alcohol-related trouble of his own just months before wrongfully arresting Buress. On January 6, 2017, after knocking back a few Fireballs with two other off-duty cops, the officer walked up to a civilian in Miller's Ale House in Kendall and, without provocation, violently choked the man and slammed his head into a railing.

Startling new footage, shared by filmmaker Billy Corben, who obtained the video via a records request, shows Verne walking into the middle of the bar from the righthand side, speaking briefly with someone, then, for no discernible reason, choking and slamming the back of another man's head against a railing multiple times. Verne then places the man in a chokehold and appears to say something to the man with his face just inches away. Then bystanders intervene and Verne runs away.