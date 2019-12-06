 


  MVN

    Herban Planet
Skip the outlandish Basel garb this year and get yourself a bona fide piece of Miami Beach history.
Courtesy of Mac's Club Deuce

New "Vice" Pins from Mac's Club Deuce Are Art Basel's Most Coveted Souvenir

Manuel Madrid | December 6, 2019 | 9:00am
Consider it an antidote to those mindbogglingly stupid $5 million Wynwood condo T-shirts: Mac's Club Deuce has dropped a new collection of "Vice" enamel pins to the fill the void of Miami Art Week merchandise that isn't morally bankrupt.

The legendary Miami Beach dive, favored by the late Anthony Bourdain, bikers, businessmen, and hipsters alike, is rolling out a set of swag in honor of Art Week, including stickers and pins showing off bar's classic Deuce logo. The limited-edition pins cost $5 apiece and are part of the bar's "Mac Basel," which it's been advertising with the hashtag #ASunnyPlaceforShadyPeople. The pins, like everything else for sale at the bar, are cash only.

When compared side-by-side with competing merchandise such as the ridiculous condo clothing offered by the Italian fashion brand Diesel, Mac's pins come out on top — and it isn't even close. Those Diesel tees are butt-ugly and a glaringly transparent celebration of Wynwood's disappearance under a rising tide of gentrification. The Vice pins, on the other hand, are as cool as James Dean in an ice bath — and you can rest easy knowing your hard-earned money is going to a business that's been around since the Great Depression. Today the Deuce remains the last bastion for cheap drinks in Miami Beach.

So skip the outlandish (and often garish) Basel garb this year and get yourself a bona fide piece of Miami Beach history. And if that's not enough "vice" for you, the pins can be paired with the new Miami Heat jerseys, which boast a similar colorway.

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

