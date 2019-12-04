If You Buy One of Diesel's Million-Dollar Miami Condo Shirts, You Are a Villain

Honestly, there isn't much to say, fashion-wise, about Diesel's latest line of Miami T-shirts. For prices ranging from an upsetting $370,000 to a fully unconscionable $5.5 million, the Italian fashion brand will sell you a cotton shirt that "comes with" a Miami condominium.

As fashion, the shirts — which show the floorplan of Diesel's new Wynwood condos — are boxy and unflattering and look like something you'd wear while painting drywall after a divorce. But everyone on earth knows this stunt is stupid, including the brand itself, which described the move as "unmistakably and ironically DIESEL" in press materials yesterday. Interested parties can buy the "shirts" starting today for the beginning of Miami Art Week.

"How does a storied luxury brand communicate its foray into residential real estate?" the company asked rhetorically in its press release. "By selling clothes of course. DIESEL has created an unconventional, bold approach to the process of buying an apartment. Introducing 'The Condo T-Shirts — The Most Expensive T-Shirts Ever,' a range of 143 unique t-shirts, each featuring a corresponding floorplan of an actual DIESEL Wynwood unit and retailing for the approximate cost of a new dwelling." Cool.

In the grand scheme of things, the clothing here is obviously meaningless. If you'd actually buy a shirt for $1.3 million for the shirt and not for the real estate thrown in on top, you are both too dumb to be reading this column and to be commanding millions of dollars in capital investments. Please donate your fortune to someone smarter. As stated earlier, the shirts don't matter as fashion and could just as easily have Garfield or a clipart image of a baseball or Jeb! 2016 on them and they'd have the same impact. The clothes aren't valuable as wearable items so much as they are artifacts of an era in which Miami's real-estate industry ran roughshod over the entire town and the city completely ceded control of its assets to some of the most boring people alive.

The shirts are honestly an object lesson in Doing Basel Wrong. Yes, Art Week is an orgiastic display of wealth perpetrated by a collection of people who should, in fairness, almost all probably be guillotined. But most of those people are at least actually trying to be outlandish, and if you can stomach all the yachts and drugs and obscene amounts of money being thrown around town all week, Basel weekend at least makes for interesting people-watching. You might, you know, see someone wearing a hat shaped like a bundt cake. But this? This is just goddamn boring:

EXPAND Courtesy of Diesel

And while the shirts are just unbearably, godforsakenly dumb-looking, they're boring in an instructive way, in that Diesel hired an outside agency to come up with literally anything interesting to do or say about a condominium complex, and this is the best they could produce.

New Times this week chronicled how Miami's investor class, having conquered Wynwood over the last decade, has now set its sights entirely on neighboring Allapattah and Little Haiti this year. Miami's political and cultural elite — essentially, small-time politicians and the lawyers and real-estate interests who mostly fund them — have done next to zero to stop this march from happening or even to demand basic concessions to stop developers from running working-class or even burgeoning "cool" neighborhoods into the absolute ground.

By the time the Diesel Wynwood complex actually opens, the neighborhood will have lost its flagship art museum, its arthouse cinema, many of its most popular bars, and virtually anything that made the place even remotely fun for tourists or locals to hang out in at all. All that will be left is a series of real-estate brokers cracking bottles of champagne, stocking condos as investment assets for their foreign clients, and conveniently throwing their free T-shirts in the garbage on their way to the airport.