This Championship Bobblehead Is Just the Thing to Make You Forget the Canes' Loss to the Gators

After Saturday night's mistake-riddled, opportunity-botched loss to the Florida Gators, Miami Hurricanes fans may not be in the most chipper of moods at work today — especially the ones who made the drive up to Orlando to watch the Canes piss away multiple opportunities for the win, only to head home with a 24-20 loss. That's OK, though. We have some good news to report to lighten the mood.

The Hurricanes still have five championships, which is two more than the Gators have — a tidbit that's easy to forget. Someone should make a product that reminds us of this very important and relevant fact.

If you, like me, would like to forget Saturday's loss and focus more on the Hurricanes' illustrious past, then perhaps this bit of news will be music to your ears: The newest member of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is dedicated to reminding all of us, but mainly Florida Gators fans, that the Canes have more titles than you. It's beautiful and educational!

This new bobblehead, produced and manufactured by FOCO, is a limited-edition piece commemorating the University of Miami’s five NCAA Division 1 Football National Championships. The bobblehead, which will run you $40, features Sebastian the Ibis surrounded by five championship rings on the base of the bobblehead, which is in the shape of Miami's logo.

In addition, there's also a commemorative backing on this beauty that lists the years of Miami's titles, which were in 1983, 1987, 1989, 1991, and 2001. The bobbleheads are scarce, though, so if you want one you gotta get in fast — they are individually numbered to only 2,001 to coincide with the school's last title year.

Let's take a moment to soak in all of the beauty that is the newest member of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame, of which we learned existed just now:

Ugh, it's beautiful. It's so amazing I almost forgot how atrocious the Hurricanes' offensive line is, and how Bubba Baxa missed a chip-shot field goal in the fourth quarter that would have put the Hurricanes in a position to win on their final drive with just a field goal instead of a touchdown.

OK. Maybe we aren't over it. But the bobblehead helped for a couple of minutes.