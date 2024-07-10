Did Tua Tagovailoa Really Sit Next to Eric Trump at Miami Rally?

"Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will be sitting front row tonight in Doral for the Trump speech 🇺🇸," marketing specialist Eric Spracklen wrote on X.
The picture, which received more than 4,000 likes, indicated that Tagovailoa had a seat next to Trump's two sons Eric and Donald Jr.
However, it turns out the photo was manipulated to insert Tua's name on the seat label. The seat was actually reserved for Trump's 18-year-old son Barron.
"Barron Trump and most of the Trump family will be in attendance and sitting front row at Trump's rally tonight in Miami," Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers posted on X.
Even OutKick founder and political commentator Clay Travis, who was dunking on Biden supporters over Tagovailoa's purported attendance, was duped.
NEW- Barron Trump and most of the Trump family will be in attendance and sitting front row at Trump's rally tonight in Miami: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/aBSJNr5yNF— Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) July 9, 2024
"My bad," Travis wrote on X. "Tua may actually be at the Marianne Williamson rally tonight. In all seriousness, he wasn't there. But I feel confident Tua is voting for Trump because he has a functional brain."
My bad. Tua may actually be at the Marianne Williamson rally tonight. In all seriousness, he wasn’t there. But I feel confident Tua is voting for Trump because he has a functional brain. https://t.co/v3b9S51gz8— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2024