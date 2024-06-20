"Great News for JT": Miami Travis Scott Arrest Turns Into Social Media Roast

Less than two days later, rapper Travis Scott said hold my beer.
As reported by New Times, Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested by Miami Beach police Thursday, June 20, on charges of trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication.
Scott's mugshot likewise went viral, momentarily taking the heat off Timberlake and providing the internet with a fresh new subject to roast.
"Great news for Justin Timberlake lol," one person wrote on Instagram in response to the news of Scott's arrest.
"At least [Scott] wasn't driving," another joked.
"Justin Timberlake and Travis Scott both being arrested in a span of days," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of the Spider-Man pointing meme.
"Travis Scott x Justin Timberlake collab incoming," another wrote.
Justin Timberlake and Travis Scott both being arrested in a span of days. pic.twitter.com/3umeldNbkL— Fazir Ali (@KingFazir) June 20, 2024
"Why'd they give Justin Timberlake the 4K HD, but Travis Scott the 480p?!? 😭" a third laughed.
Travis Scott x Justin Timberlake collab incoming pic.twitter.com/W9NdhBouxs— Leon Sjogren (Fifi, Fev & Nick - Fox FM) (@Leonsjogren) June 20, 2024
Both celebrities are notably either on tour or preparing to embark on one.
Why’d they give Justin Timberlake the 4K HD, but Travis Scott the 480p ?!? 😭 pic.twitter.com/GPh5OHb4rB— HotBoxingMinute (@HotBoxingMinute) June 20, 2024
Timberlake is on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April and recently stopped in Miami. Scott is slated to begin the European leg of his ongoing Circus Maximus Tour next week in the Netherlands.
Hopefully, unlike Timberlake's predicament, Scott's arrest won't threaten to "ruin the tour...the world tour."