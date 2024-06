Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Rapper Travis Scott responded to his arrest in Miami Beach in the wee hours of this morning (June 20) with a succinct response on social media."Lol," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, hours after being booked into a Miami-Dade County jail.Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was charged with trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication.Scott, who has been nominated for ten Grammy Awards and was previously in a high-profile relationship with Kylie Jenner, is slated to begin the European leg of his ongoing Circus Maximus Tour next week in the Netherlands.