Rapper Travis Scott Arrested in Miami Beach

Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami Beach.
Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade County jail around 4:30 a.m. today (June 20) on charges of trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication, as first reported by radio personality Andy Slater and confirmed via county records.
Scott was released at 8:05 a.m., with his bond set at a combined $650, according to Miami-Dade County Corrections.
WSVN-TV (Channel 7) quotes Miami Beach police as saying the 33-year-old rapper was at the Miami Beach Marina on a charter boat and that "he was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times."
According to an arrest report obtained by New Times (attached at the bottom of this story), police responded to a “disturbance” at the Miami Beach Marina after someone complained that three people were fighting on a yacht. Police say that upon arrival, they saw Scott standing by the dock yelling at people on the yacht and could sense a “strong smell of alcohol” coming from his breath.
The complainant told police they didn’t want to press charges against Scott and only wanted him off the boat, according to the report. Police told Scott to leave the dock or he would be arrested.
But roughly five minutes after Scott left the dock with police — during which time police say he walked backwards yelling obscenities at the yacht occupants — he allegedly returned and was seen approaching the yacht despite officers' warnings.
“The defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic disturbing the peace of occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the report reads.
