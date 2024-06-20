 Travis Scott Arrested in Miami Beach on Disorderly Intoxication | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Rapper Travis Scott Arrested in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police say the rapper was drunk and causing a disturbance on a charter boat.
June 20, 2024
Miami Beach Police arrested rapper Travis Scott in the early hours of Thursday, June 20, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing.
Miami Beach Police arrested rapper Travis Scott in the early hours of Thursday, June 20, on charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing. Miami-Dade Corrections Department photo
Share this:
Rapper Travis Scott has been arrested in Miami Beach.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested and booked into a Miami-Dade County jail around 4:30 a.m. today (June 20) on charges of trespassing after warning and disorderly intoxication, as first reported by radio personality Andy Slater and confirmed via county records.

Scott was released at 8:05 a.m., with his bond set at a combined $650, according to Miami-Dade County Corrections.

WSVN-TV (Channel 7) quotes Miami Beach police as saying the 33-year-old rapper was at the Miami Beach Marina on a charter boat and that "he was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times."

According to an arrest report obtained by New Times (attached at the bottom of this story), police responded to a “disturbance” at the Miami Beach Marina after someone complained that three people were fighting on a yacht. Police say that upon arrival, they saw Scott standing by the dock yelling at people on the yacht and could sense a “strong smell of alcohol” coming from his breath.

The complainant told police they didn’t want to press charges against Scott and only wanted him off the boat, according to the report. Police told Scott to leave the dock or he would be arrested.

But roughly five minutes after Scott left the dock with police — during which time police say he walked backwards yelling obscenities at the yacht occupants — he allegedly returned and was seen approaching the yacht despite officers' warnings.

“The defendant began yelling once again becoming erratic disturbing the peace of occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance,” the report reads.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.
PDF — travisscottarrestreport.pdf
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Travis Scott Responds to Miami Beach Arrest: "Lol"

Crime

Travis Scott Responds to Miami Beach Arrest: "Lol"

By Alex DeLuca
Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

EDM + Dance Music

Fontainebleau Announces David Guetta Residency

By Isabel Rivera
Iván Cornejo Stops at Hard Rock Live This Summer

Just Announced

Iván Cornejo Stops at Hard Rock Live This Summer

By Osvaldo Espino
On C,XOXO, Camila Cabello Finds Love for Her Hometown

Touring Artists

On C,XOXO, Camila Cabello Finds Love for Her Hometown

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation