Miami People 2018: The 15 People Who Put Their Stamp on the Magic City (2)
Photo by Michael Campina

Miami People 2018: The 15 People Who Put Their Stamp on the Magic City

Miami New Times staff | November 20, 2018 | 8:00am
The ninth edition of Miami New Times' People issue will dunk you in the water with the mermaid MeduSirena, fly you to a rooftop with Miami Marlins top prospect Lewis Brinson, and then drop you on the street with one of the city's most beautiful women, Gabriella Katia, and her two pet macaques. The breakout star of Love & Hip-Hop Miami, Amara La Negra, graces these pages too, as does reality star and Pink Teacup Villa owner Lawrence Page. Then there's Ron Magill — among the nation's best-known wildlife experts — and the punk rockers of Coral Morphologic. These are people you'll want to get to know, so read on.

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

