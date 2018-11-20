Octavia Yearwood Instills Confidence in Kids

Octavia Yearwood is beautiful. But in January 2018, while speaking at a fundraiser for a group that helps at-risk teen girls, c, she said she used to hate looking in the mirror.

"I used to avoid taking photos with my friends, from junior high school all the way into my 20s," she says. "And whenever I did get halfway bold enough to let someone take a photo of me, I would instantly regret it. My face would be looking weird, or my hair would be taking flight. And I remember one day saying, 'You know what, Octavia? We're going to look in the mirror at our face and see what works for us.'"