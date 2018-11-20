Lawrence Page Opened Pink Teacup Villa and Found a New Home

Three months into opening his South Beach restaurant, Pink Teacup Villa, Lawrence Page decided to move here. "Miami opened a different chapter in my life," he says. "Geographically, it's beautiful, and I feel like there's less pressure here." The Brooklyn native also found a new hobby. "I catch my own fish to use at the restaurant. I just caught a 40-pound grouper."

The chef is best known as the star of the WE TV reality series Hustle and Soul, which follows his life at his restaurants in New York City and Miami Beach. The drama you see on the screen, Page says, is 95 percent real. "It's another world besides just looking down at my cutting board."