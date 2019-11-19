Survey Finds Millennial Renters in Miami Are Nowhere Close to Buying a Home

With sea levels and student debt on the rise and fears of another recession just around the corner, millennials in Miami aren't exactly optimists when it comes to the possibility of owning a home anytime soon. But just how low are their expectations, really?

A new survey by Apartment List offers insight into the glum outlook of millennial renters in major metropolitan areas across the country. For a place such as Miami, where rent prices make it almost impossible to put money away, the news is mostly bad.

A solid 8 percent of millennial renters in the Miami area expect to be stuck renting for the rest of their lives. And of those renters who actually expect to own a home someday, more than 40 percent haven't even started saving toward a down payment. According to the survey, affordability remains the biggest obstacle to homeownership, followed by crippling student debt and poor credit.

Only 13 percent of millennial renters in Miami say they would able to afford to make a traditional 20 percent down payment on a starter home in the next five years. Only 30 percent of renters in the area believe they could put down even a 10 percent down payment.

The survey defines a millennial as anyone currently between the ages of 23 and 38. For most people in that age range, their defining experience with the housing market was its crash and the ensuing instability. Despite this, the survey found that most millennials in the U.S. still want to own a home someday. Nearly 30 percent of millennials who say they plan to rent forever are doing so because they think buying a home is a risky decision.

When assessing obstacles to homeownership, student debt — that other essential, defining millennial experience — can't be overstated. College graduates under the age of 35 are about 50 percent more likely to have student debt than their predecessors in Generation X, and the amount millennials owe is roughly 40 percent higher.

The sheer size of the country's $1.6 trillion student-debt problem, which is spread among generations, has attracted the attention of various presidential candidates. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have been at the forefront of the political movement to forgive student loan debt.

The Apartment List survey simulated Sanders' plan to erase all student debt to see what effect it would have on millennial renters' access to homeownership. Unsurprisingly, it would be a major boon. Assuming debt payments were instead put toward savings, the survey's authors estimate the number of millennial renters in Miami able to cover a 10 percent down payment on a home would jump from 30 percent to 43 percent. Nationwide, the rise would be from 25 percent to 38 percent.

Although affordability is the largest obstacle to most millennials interested in getting their own place, it's not the case for all millennials. The survey found that when broken down by race, the largest challenges to homeownership varied. Black and Hispanic millennials reported being more worried about poor credit scores keeping them from buying a home, while white and Asian millennials said a down payment was their biggest concern.