 Stanley Cup Finals: Florida Panthers Seize 3-0 Lead Over Oilers | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Panthers Dominate on Enemy Ice to Seize 3-0 Lead in Stanley Cup Finals

On their trip to Edmonton, the Panthers dealt with air-traffic-control shenanigans, an arena full of rabid Canadian hockey fans, and an Oilers comeback bid.
June 14, 2024
Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, Canada.
Sam Bennett of the Florida Panthers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period of Game 3 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton, Canada. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images
Share this:
The Florida Panthers are just one win away from lifting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history, following a decisive 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Thursday night in Edmonton.

While the Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat have captured most of the spotlight over the past year, the Panthers have been methodically marching toward a second consecutive Finals appearance. Now, they stand 60 minutes of hockey away from bringing South Florida its first championship parade in the Big Four since the Heat trotted down Biscayne Boulevard following their defeat of the San Antonio Spurs in the 2013 NBA Finals.

After picking up two wins to open the series at home, the Panthers traveled to Edmonton for a matchup in what was expected to be a Thunderdome atmosphere full of rabid Canadians all jacked up on maple syrup and Tim Hortons.

About that traveling part, though — because of heavy rain in South Florida, the Panthers had multiple flight delays. But when they did get near Edmonton airspace, they had to deal with an air traffic control man who had jokes. (Of all the people to have jokes, this is not a profession that requires a sense of humor.)

"I've got about a two-hour hold for you, or whatever it would take for you to be low enough on fuel that you will have to divert from Edmonton," the cheeky controller reportedly told the pilot of the Panthers' plane.
Once the Panthers were cleared to land and arrived on enemy ice, they started the game with a bang with a 4-on-4 goal courtesy of Sam Reinhart. Putting one on the board just before the first intermission on the road at Rogers Place was critical in changing the tone of the game.
Not two minutes into the second period, however, the Oilers got right back in the game on a breakaway goal off a missed Panthers opportunity. The score put the teams on even footing and Panthers fans back on blood pressure medication as the 2-0 series began to feel on the cusp of some important hockey.
After seven tense minutes, the Panthers let some air out of the room with a chaotic goal following a mishap by the Oilers goalie. The Vladimir Tarasenko goal injected life into the Panthers' bench, which would show on the scoreboard in the following moments.

The Florida Panthers simply seem unstoppable at times. This was one of those times.
In the next five minutes, Florida broke the game wide open with a pair of textbook Mighty Ducks-looking goals from Aleksander Barkov and Sam Bennett that took a close game seemingly to a rout featuring an overmatched team and an inevitable champion.

Seemingly being the key word here. As some savvy readers may have noticed — the final score of this game was, indeed, not 4-1.
So easy! This is going to be fun! No stress at all, right? Right?

Sadly, no. The Oilers would score two goals of their own to cut the lead to one with just over five minutes remaining in the game. Florida, however, was able to hang on with some savvy defense, faceoff wins, and lots of good old-fashioned moves to push the puck against the board and sit on it.

One more win to go. Game 4 is Saturday night in Edmonton. Florida can close this puppy out with a sweep for the cup.

Only one NHL team has returned from a 3-0 deficit in the NHL Finals, and that was in 1942.

This is really happening. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
Déjà Vu: Severe Weather Swamps MIA Flights for Third Day

Travel

Déjà Vu: Severe Weather Swamps MIA Flights for Third Day

By Julia Postell
Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

Celebrities

Peek Inside Actress Sydney Sweeney's $13.5 Million Florida Keys Mansion

By Alex DeLuca
Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

Weather

Miami Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected, Flood Watch Continues

By Alex DeLuca and Naomi Feinstein
Mayor Suarez, Notorious for Dodging Reporters, Sits Down With Podcaster Who Posted Bigoted Content

Politics

Mayor Suarez, Notorious for Dodging Reporters, Sits Down With Podcaster Who Posted Bigoted Content

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation