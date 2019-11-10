Florida Man Roger Stone's Five Wildest Moments

Roger Stone walks with his wife, Nydia Stone, and his legal team as he arrives for the first day of his trial in Washington, D.C.

The first week of Roger Stone's criminal trial in Washington D.C. began with an impressive number of unfortunate events and theatrics. A courtroom spectator had a seizure, Stone left early on the first day of jury selection because of "food poisoning," InfoWars jackass Alex Jones threatened to out a juror (Hello, Justice Department?), and the presiding judge ordered the jury not to watch The Godfather. And there are still two weeks left of this.

The spectacle was fitting of the foul-mouthed Florida man, who faces charges of witness tampering, making false statements, and obstruction relating to the investigation into Russian interference of the 2016 election.

We have a feeling Stone's trial will do nothing to temper his crazy. So now seems as good of a time as any to look back on some of his wildest moments.

5. The one where Stone tells us what we already suspected about his love affair with a Florida extremist group:



Roger Stone today is sitting in a D.C. federal court begging a judge not to crack down on him for being, well, Roger Stone. The Fort Lauderdale resident was arrested last month as part of Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged ties between the Trump administration and Russian hackers. After he was released on bail, Stone last week posted a photo on social media of the judge in his case, Amy Berman Jackson, next to an image of gun crosshairs. Whether intentional or not, the image seemed to be encouraging Stone's followers to shoot the judge. In court today, Stone apologized profusely for his actions. Then he admitted something that most observers had expected for quite a while: He's working closely with various members of the Florida chapter of the Proud Boys, the hard-right, pro-Trump, semifascist group with numerous ties to harder-core white-supremacist organizations. According to multiple reporters in the courtroom today, Stone has admitted he's coordinating extensively with the group. Stone even said that Jacob Engels — a notorious alt-right InfoWars reporter and all but admitted member of the Proud Boys — has access to Stone's cell phone and social media accounts.



4. The time Stone fanned the flames of a conspiracy theory about a Democratic National Committee staffer's murder:



Three days ago, Fox News retracted an explosive story: The FBI was probing whether murdered Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich had sent thousands of emails to WikiLeaks before his mysterious death. Everyone, from the U.S. intelligence community to cybersecurity pros, says the claim is nonsense: The nearly universal consensus is that Russian hackers took the DNC emails that ended up in Julian Assange's hands in an attempt to sway the U.S. presidential election. Rich's parents penned a heartfelt Washington Post op-ed pleading with conservative media to stop spreading conspiracy theories about their son — a column that has helped spark a mass advertising exodus from Sean Hannity, who has stubbornly refused to back down from the claims. But Hannity isn't the only media force still pushing the almost certainly bogus Seth Rich-WikiLeaks claims. South Florida's Roger Stone continues to give the conspiracy theories heavy play through his show on InfoWars, his social media accounts, and on his own site, the Stone Zone. Doesn't he feel any need to back down given the rumors' widespread debunking and the Rich family's requests to stop? "Their right to privacy is important, but not as important as the public's right to the truth," Stone says in a text message to New Times. "Frankly, at this point, the parents should be charged with obstruction."



3. When Stone played psychic and "predicted" there would be violence if Trump is impeached:



Florida marijuana advocate, campaign-donation rainmaker, and possible Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Morgan refuses to drop longtime political shyster Roger Stone from his national marijuana-advocacy team. Morgan has been warned repeatedly that Stone's presence will end up tanking the entire project (not to mention Morgan political reputation), but Morgan maintains that Stone is one of the few people able to sway President Donald Trump on marijuana reform. But so far, the Fort Lauderdale operative hasn't been able to keep himself out of trouble. Yesterday TMZ cornered Stone at Los Angeles International Airport, and Stone did what any normal, responsible human would do with a news camera shoved in his face: casually hinted that any lawmakers who hypothetically voted to impeach Trump would be murdered. The guy knows how to command eyeballs. "Try to impeach him, just try it," Stone said. "You will have a spasm of violence in this country, an insurrection like you've never seen."



2. In keeping with the right's obsession with the Clintons, the time Stone called Hillary an "evil lesbian" in a book chock full of Clinton conspiracy theories:



Last week, while Hillary Clinton was in the middle of a marathon congressional hearing defending herself in relation to the Benghazi incident, Roger Stone was at the Fort Lauderdale Barnes & Noble giving a talk about his newly released book, The Clintons' War on Women. Tonight, Stone will appear on Real Time With Bill Maher on HBO. Stone is a longtime political operative who has worked for nine presidential candidates and three presidents, from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump. He is known for employing "dirty tricks" to smear political rivals. His prior book alleged that Lyndon B. Johnson arranged the murder of President Kennedy. He told New Times in a phone interview that his new book is "the definitive exposé of Bill, Hillary, and Chelsea Clinton." It explores what he calls "the dysfunctional nature of the Clintons' marriage, which is about power and money. My book is a true story of serial rape, intimidation, strong-arm tactics, lies, drugs, and power lust."





1. And perhaps the dumbest of moments — the one where Stone posted a photo showing crosshairs on top of the judge presiding over his case:

