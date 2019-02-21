Roger Stone Threatened Political Violence and Civil War Prior to Instagram Post Aimed at Judge

As Roger Stone heads to court today to defend an apparent threat he aimed (literally) at the judge in his case, it's a good time to look at his disturbing history of making similar threats of violence, domestic terrorism, and even civil war.

Stone, the Fort Lauderdale resident arrested in an FBI raid last month on charges related to the Mueller investigation, has repeatedly suggested violence and assassination during the tumultuous presidency of his long-time boss, Donald Trump.

Continue Reading

A look at just a couple of those examples makes the Instagram post calling special counsel Robert Mueller "a deep state hitman" and attacking Judge Amy Berman Jackson with crosshairs next to her photograph look tame in comparison.

In December 2017 he and fellow conspiracy theorist Alex Jones did a segment at a gun range in which they said they were preparing for the civil war that would break out if Trump were to be removed from office by a "Clinton corporate coup."

"I'm not advocating violence ... but If there is a coup d'etat, if there is an illegitimate unconstitutional effort to remove Donald Trump on trumped-up charges by biased or partisan prosecutors or an illegitimate takedown by the 25th Amendment, there will be a civil war in this country," Stone says on the video. "The Trump constituency has been awakened and they will not be put to sleep. I choose to defend myself and my family. I'm tired of the death threats, I'm tired of the need for personal security, I'm tired of the insults, and therefore I am going to defend the Constitution and myself."

"Roger's been going to the shooting range more and more," said Jones. "And now has security, just like we do."

Then they hit the gun range, where Stone and Jones fire a number of automatic weapons at paper targets.

"Die commie dogs," Stone says as he fires an Uzi. "... Up against the wall, commies ."

The two men also joke about making a "JFK throat shot," and Jones calls Stone the "Rambo" of the movement "to take out globalists."

In August of the same year, Stone said there would be an "insurrection in this country like you have never seen before" if Trump were impeached and that "any politician who votes for it would be endangering their own life."

"Just try it," he said in the TMZ interview. "... Both sides are heavily armed my friend."

And if you think the exhortations by people like Stone and Jones have no real-world effect, consider the case of U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson, an alleged domestic terrorist and white supremacist who was arrested Wednesday on drug and gun charges. Hasson, who was allegedly plotting to murder numerous Democratic politicians and media personalities, had recently searched for "civil war if Trump impeached" on Google.

The video and barely veiled threats shows why the FBI took it very seriously when they arrested Stone, including the presence of heavily armed agents in tactical gear. Stone and the right-wing media, led by Fox News, have claimed the raid was unnecessary because Stone is a senior citizen charged with lying to Congress. No guns were found on Stone's property.

Somehow Stone's history of barely veiled threats has evaded media scrutiny during the buildup to today's hearing in Stone's felony case. Judge Jackson is set to determine if Stone's Instagram post violated his partial gag order or the terms of release, one of which is that he's forbidden to intimidate those involved in the case, including the judge. It's also against the law to threaten any federal official.

The big question is whether Jackson will revoke his bond and incarcerate the 66-year-old Stone, an answer that should come during today's 2:30 p.m. court hearing.