People Keep Mistaking Sun Sentinel Reporter Scott Travis for Rapper Travis Scott

On Thursday afternoon, a surprising message popped up in Sun Sentinel reporter Scott Travis' Twitter inbox. "yo your fucking denver show was fucking raging i bought one of your fire shirts and someone stole that shit out my hand tryna send me some merch? gang" wrote someone with the handle @KSwizz93.

That was weird, because Travis — a longtime education reporter at the newspaper — had no show and no merch, and hadn't been anywhere near Denver recently. He was at the Sentinel's office in Deerfield Beach, reading over a report on school safety when KSwizz93 dropped him the line. "I think you're looking for Travis Scott," he wrote back. "I'm Scott Travis." A response came a minute later: "sorry bitch." Before he even got a chance to respond, maybe ask what "gang" meant, reporter Travis had been blocked.