The New Times Presidential Debate Bingo Card: What They Said (And Did Not Say)

If you played our presidential debate bingo drinking game last night, you miiiiight have a mild case of alcohol poisoning this morning.
However, if you're reading this, it looks like you survived the night. Congrats!
Sure, former president Donald Trump repeating false claims about "abortion after birth" (not a thing) and "immigrants eating dogs and cats" (also not a thing) wasn't on our bingo cards. Neither was the bizarre Mad Lib about "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."
Otherwise, we'd like to think our cards were pretty spot-on.
Here, on one of our cards, is every bingo spot we crossed off during last night's debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (If we missed any, please let us know!):
At any rate, it was your bingo game. We just made the cards. So more power to ya if your mileage varied!