The New Times Presidential Debate Bingo Card: What They Said (And Did Not Say)

If you're reading this, you appear to have survived the night. Congrats!
September 11, 2024
If you're reading this, you seemingly survived the night. Congrats!
If you played our presidential debate bingo drinking game last night, you miiiiight have a mild case of alcohol poisoning this morning.

However, if you're reading this, it looks like you survived the night. Congrats!

Sure, former president Donald Trump repeating false claims about "abortion after birth" (not a thing) and "immigrants eating dogs and cats" (also not a thing) wasn't on our bingo cards. Neither was the bizarre Mad Lib about "transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison."

Otherwise, we'd like to think our cards were pretty spot-on.

Here, on one of our cards, is every bingo spot we crossed off during last night's debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris (If we missed any, please let us know!):
Miami New Times graphic
One might argue over whether to X the abortion square; we reluctantly (bingo!) left it blank because we were hoping for something Florida-specific. And President Biden came close to being a nonentity a couple of times, but falling asleep on the beach doesn't count as dead.

At any rate, it was your bingo game. We just made the cards. So more power to ya if your mileage varied!
