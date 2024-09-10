Get Weird and Nasty With Our Presidential Debate Bingo Drinking Game

As you might have heard, the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is going down tonight.
The highly anticipated showdown, hosted by ABC News and moderated by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, airs live at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.
Whether you're gathering with friends at a local bar for the spectacle, or staying in with your vice of choice, we've got a least one idea to help soothe the blow of what will inevitably be a very long 90 minutes.
And yes, it does involve alcohol.
Introducing New Times' 2024 presidential debate bingo.
The rules are simple: Players must cross off a square each time Trump or Harris mentions a statement or term on the card. Whoever gets five squares in a row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, wins bingo.
Wanna incorporate drinking into the game?
Before the debate gets underway, have each player declare one word on their card. Whenever that word is mentioned, they have to do a shot.
We've attached several downloadable versions of the card at the bottom of this page.
Good luck (and please imbibe responsibly)!