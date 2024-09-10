 Miami's Unofficial Presidential Debate Bingo Card Drinking Game | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Get Weird and Nasty With Our Presidential Debate Bingo Drinking Game

We've got at least one idea to help make the debate more...bearable.
September 10, 2024
We've got at least one idea to help you survive tonight's presidential debate (and yes, it involves alcohol).
We've got at least one idea to help you survive tonight's presidential debate (and yes, it involves alcohol). New Times artist conception/Photos by Gage Skidmore (Trump), Maryland GovPics (Harris), Thomas Hawk (flag), and C o l i n (beer funnel) via Flickr
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

As you might have heard, the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump is going down tonight.

The highly anticipated showdown, hosted by ABC News and moderated by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News anchor Linsey Davis, airs live at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live, Disney+, and Hulu.

Whether you're gathering with friends at a local bar for the spectacle, or staying in with your vice of choice, we've got a least one idea to help soothe the blow of what will inevitably be a very long 90 minutes.

And yes, it does involve alcohol.

Introducing New Times' 2024 presidential debate bingo.

The rules are simple: Players must cross off a square each time Trump or Harris mentions a statement or term on the card. Whoever gets five squares in a row, either vertically, horizontally, or diagonally, wins bingo.

Wanna incorporate drinking into the game?

Before the debate gets underway, have each player declare one word on their card. Whenever that word is mentioned, they have to do a shot.

We've attached several downloadable versions of the card at the bottom of this page.

Good luck (and please imbibe responsibly)!
click to enlarge
Design by Anna Magluta
PDF — presidentialdebatedrunkbingo1.pdf
PDF — presidentialdebatedrunkbingo2.pdf
PDF — presidentialdebatedrunkbingo3.pdf
PDF — presidentialdebatedrunkbingo4.pdf
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
Florida Universities Tumble in 2025 Best College Rankings

Education

Florida Universities Tumble in 2025 Best College Rankings

By Naomi Feinstein
Video: Cop Threatens to Bust Tyreek Hill’s Window Before Handcuffing

Police

Video: Cop Threatens to Bust Tyreek Hill’s Window Before Handcuffing

By Naomi Feinstein
Dolphins’ Comeback Win Is Proof That It's Time to Pay Jevon Holland

Sports

Dolphins’ Comeback Win Is Proof That It's Time to Pay Jevon Holland

By Ryan Yousefi
Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami

Election

Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation