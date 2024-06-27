 Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami

Run through a list of watch parties in Miami-Dade for tonight's first presidential debate.
June 27, 2024
President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off in a CNN-moderated debate on June 27, 2024.
President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump will face off in a CNN-moderated debate on June 27, 2024. Photos by Kent Nishimura (left) and Joe Raedle (right)/Getty Images
Share this:
Even if you are not a political junkie, you probably won't want to miss tonight's presidential debate. It either will make you cry thinking about the future of this country or provide a few good laughs thanks to the antics on stage between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. (Those of legal drinking age might want to pour yourself a hefty glass of your beverage of choice).

Thursday's debate, which will be hosted in Atlanta by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will air live at 9 p.m., without a studio audience.

The 90-minute debate will feature two commercial breaks and the candidates' podium positions will be decided by a coin flip, CNN announced. Much to Trump's disappointment, a candidate's microphone will be muted when the other is called on to speak.

Meanwhile, the former president said his pick for vice presidential running mate will be at the debate. The contenders — Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — are all expected to be in attendance.

Here is a list of a debate parties in Miami-Dade County if you are looking to laugh and maybe cry with your fellow Miamians:

Debate Watch Parties

Nite Owl Drive In
The watch party is hosted by the Florida Democratic Party. Entry begins at 8 p.m. Concessions will be provided and "Biden swag" will be handed out. RSVP here.

Sports Grill Kendall
 The party, hosted by the Young Democrats Committee of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, the Democratic Hispanic Caucus, Miami-Dade College Dems, Democrats of South Dade, the South Dade Black Caucus, and Kendall Dems, starts at 8 p.m. RSVP here.

Center for Black Innovation
The watch party, hosted by Miami Freedom Project, will feature lively discussions and political banter. Doors open at 8 p.m. There will be bingo and prizes throughout the watch party. RSVP here.

Republican Party of Miami-Dade
The watch party hosted by the Miami-Dade Republican Party with other GOP organizations will be at Renaissance Ballrooms in Miami. RSVP here.

Gramps
Miami-Dade Young Democrats is hosting a watch party at Gramps inside Shirley's Theater in Wynwood. No RSVP required.

Biltmore Drive
 The Coral Gables Democratic Club debate party starts at 7:30 p.m. You must be a member to attend. Members may bring non-members for a chance to win a prize. RSVP here.

Batch Gastropub
Debate coverage with sound begins at 9 p.m. If you go dressed as Uncle Sam, you and your friends will get a round of free shots. Reserve your spot here.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

Technology

Miami Airport Will Soon Offer Rentable Rooms for Napping

By Alex DeLuca
Oh, The Places the Stanley Cup Has Been!

Lists

Oh, The Places the Stanley Cup Has Been!

By Alex DeLuca
Search Continues for Missing Miami Paddleboarder

Downtown Miami

Search Continues for Missing Miami Paddleboarder

By Naomi Feinstein
Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

Sports

Parade Rundown: What to Know About the Panthers' Championship Celebration

By Julia Postell
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation