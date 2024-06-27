Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami

Thursday's debate, which will be hosted in Atlanta by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will air live at 9 p.m., without a studio audience.
The 90-minute debate will feature two commercial breaks and the candidates' podium positions will be decided by a coin flip, CNN announced. Much to Trump's disappointment, a candidate's microphone will be muted when the other is called on to speak.
Meanwhile, the former president said his pick for vice presidential running mate will be at the debate. The contenders — Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — are all expected to be in attendance.
Here is a list of a debate parties in Miami-Dade County if you are looking to laugh and maybe cry with your fellow Miamians:
Debate Watch Parties
Nite Owl Drive In
The watch party is hosted by the Florida Democratic Party. Entry begins at 8 p.m. Concessions will be provided and "Biden swag" will be handed out. RSVP here.
Sports Grill Kendall
The party, hosted by the Young Democrats Committee of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, the Democratic Hispanic Caucus, Miami-Dade College Dems, Democrats of South Dade, the South Dade Black Caucus, and Kendall Dems, starts at 8 p.m. RSVP here.
Center for Black Innovation
The watch party, hosted by Miami Freedom Project, will feature lively discussions and political banter. Doors open at 8 p.m. There will be bingo and prizes throughout the watch party. RSVP here.
Republican Party of Miami-Dade
The watch party hosted by the Miami-Dade Republican Party with other GOP organizations will be at Renaissance Ballrooms in Miami. RSVP here.
Gramps
Miami-Dade Young Democrats is hosting a watch party at Gramps inside Shirley's Theater in Wynwood. No RSVP required.
Biltmore Drive
The Coral Gables Democratic Club debate party starts at 7:30 p.m. You must be a member to attend. Members may bring non-members for a chance to win a prize. RSVP here.
Batch Gastropub
Debate coverage with sound begins at 9 p.m. If you go dressed as Uncle Sam, you and your friends will get a round of free shots. Reserve your spot here.