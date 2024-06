Where to Watch the Presidential Debate in Miami

Debate Watch Parties



Even if you are not a political junkie, you probably won't want to miss tonight's presidential debate. It either will make you cry thinking about the future of this country or provide a few good laughs thanks to the antics on stage between President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump. (Those of legal drinking age might want to pour yourself a hefty glass of your beverage of choice).Thursday's debate, which will be hosted in Atlanta by CNN's Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will air live at 9 p.m., without a studio audience.The 90-minute debate will feature two commercial breaks and the candidates' podium positions will be decided by a coin flip, CNN announced. Much to Trump's disappointment, a candidate's microphone will be muted when the other is called on to speak.Meanwhile, the former president said his pick for vice presidential running mate will be at the debate. The contenders — Sen. Marco Rubio of Miami, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum — are all expected to be in attendance.Here is a list of a debate parties in Miami-Dade County if you are looking to laugh and maybe cry with your fellow Miamians:The watch party is hosted by the Florida Democratic Party. Entry begins at 8 p.m. Concessions will be provided and "Biden swag" will be handed out. RSVP here The party, hosted by the Young Democrats Committee of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party, the Democratic Hispanic Caucus, Miami-Dade College Dems, Democrats of South Dade, the South Dade Black Caucus, and Kendall Dems, starts at 8 p.m. RSVP here The watch party, hosted by Miami Freedom Project, will feature lively discussions and political banter. Doors open at 8 p.m. There will be bingo and prizes throughout the watch party. RSVP here The watch party hosted by the Miami-Dade Republican Party with other GOP organizations will be at Renaissance Ballrooms in Miami. RSVP here Miami-Dade Young Democrats is hosting a watch party at Gramps inside Shirley's Theater in Wynwood. No RSVP required The Coral Gables Democratic Club debate party starts at 7:30 p.m. You must be a member to attend. Members may bring non-members for a chance to win a prize. RSVP here Debate coverage with sound begins at 9 p.m. If you go dressed as Uncle Sam, you and your friends will get a round of free shots. Reserve your spot here