Ryan Lomberg's Most Memorable Moments at Florida Panthers Victory Parade

After showering reporters with booze, Lomberg crowd-surfed his way to Panthers parade-legend status.
July 1, 2024
Florida Panthers' Ryan Lomberg hoists the Stanley Cup during the team's victory parade and celebration on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Florida Panthers' Ryan Lomberg hoists the Stanley Cup during the team's victory parade and celebration on June 30, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images
On Sunday afternoon, the Florida Panthers celebrated the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup win, and nobody enjoyed themselves more than Ryan Lomberg.

For the past few seasons, Lomberg has been one of the team's enforcers — the hockey version of the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem, if you will. Whenever the Panthers needed some intensity on the ice, or an opponent needed a firm talking-to, you could expect to find Lomberg and his luscious locks skating onto the ice.

What Lomberg lacks in statistics — he totaled all of seven points this season — he makes up for with bravado and infectious confidence that the team relied upon while becoming the talented juggernaut they are today.
During the championship parade in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, with no more hockey to be played, Lomberg turned his attention to being infectious toward Panthers fans who may have required a bit of extra motivation to be joyous amid a monsoon that quite literally rained on their parade.

Let's recap the Adventures of Ryan Lomberg from a memorable day in South Florida sports history.

Atop the Panthers parade bus, Lomberg caught, cracked, and took a face bath in a can of White Claw perfectly launched from the crowd — an impressive connection in the middle of what looked like a tropical storm.
The Panthers left-winger was the bartender down the road, serving beverages from aboard the bus to media members below. And by serve, we mean pouring the sauce all over the face of a WSVN 7 reporter who likely received 83 percent beverage and 17 percent rainwater.
Hopping off the bus, Lomberg found Bally Sports' Jeremy Tache, whom he promptly doused. No media member was safe from Hurricane Lomberg's path. You could only hope to shelter in place and ride out the storm.
The Lomberg Tour continued as the bus stopped to let him borrow a mini-version of the Stanley Cup trophy that doubled as a mega-goblet perfect for chugging a Budweiser in the rain.

At this point, Lomberg was in full WWE mode, championship belt strapped around his waist and all.
Once the team reached the stage, Lomberg took a handful of minutes before he was back amongst his people. He was hoisting and carrying as he crowd-surfed into the crowd, creating an image that will go down in South Florida sports lore.

This could be video of Lomberg at Ultra Music Festival or a championship parade. And both would be just as epic.
The early word this offseason is that once the booze and euphoria dry up, so too may Lomberg's time with Florida. The energetic fourth-line leader is an unrestricted free agent coming off a two-year, $1.6 million deal. As with most championship teams, keeping the Panthers together may be one of the franchise's most pressing challenges.
If it were up to us, Lomberg would end his career in South Florida — if not with the Panthers, with the Dolphins, Heat, or Marlins. We do not care; we need him never to leave.

If the time comes, and he must move for financial gains, we'll always have this season and images of Lomberg celebrating with Panthers fans to remember him. 
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
