Florida Panthers Are Stanley Cup Champs and The Fans Are Loving It!

After a crushing loss in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers redeemed themselves tonight, winning the coveted trophy for the first time in franchise history by outlasting the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win the series four games to three.



It has been a roller-coaster week, but the Panthers managed to reignite the fire tonight at Amerant Bank Arena, turning back the Oilers, who'd won three straight games to even the series before succumbing to Florida's stifling defense in Game 7.



