Florida Panthers Are Stanley Cup Champs and The Fans Are Loving It!

Florida Panthers fans react on social media to franchise's first Stanley cup victory.
June 25, 2024
Ecstacy at last: Sergei Bobrovsky (no. 72) and Sam Reinhart (no. 13) celebrate the first Stanley Cup in Florida Panthers franchise history.
Ecstacy at last: Sergei Bobrovsky (no. 72) and Sam Reinhart (no. 13) celebrate the first Stanley Cup in Florida Panthers franchise history. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
After a crushing loss in last year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers redeemed themselves tonight, winning the coveted trophy for the first time in franchise history by outlasting the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 to win the series four games to three.


It has been a roller-coaster week, but the Panthers managed to reignite the fire tonight at Amerant Bank Arena, turning back the Oilers, who'd won three straight games to even the series before succumbing to Florida's stifling defense in Game 7.

