Oh, The Places the Stanley Cup Has Been!

The 35-pound chalice has been in the Atlantic Ocean, served as a pasta bowl, and made its way to E11EVEN.
June 27, 2024
On June 26, Hall of Fame goaltender and former Panthers star Roberto Luongo was seen eating pasta out of the Stanley Cup.
Screenshots via @thestrombone1/Instagram
The Stanley Cup has seen a lot this week.

Since the Florida Panthers won their first-ever Stanley Cup on Monday night — marking the first title for a South Florida Big-Four sports team since the Miami Heat won an NBA championship in 2013 — Panthers stars have paraded the 35-pound chalice around to local staples, as if it were their own Flat Stanley. You might've seen the Cup at your local coffee shop, nightclub, or even floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Having trouble keeping up with its travels?

Here's a list of all the places the Stanley Cup has been (so far): 

Ann's Florist & Coffee Bar
The morning after the Panthers' historic win, the trophy made its first public appearance at Ann's Florist & Coffee Bar on Las Olas. 

At around 8:30 a.m., players Matthew Tkachuk, Aleksander Barkov, and Anton Lundell reportedly pulled up to the longtime coffee shop via golf cart with the trophy in hand, before ordering their morning coffees.

"All of a sudden, one of my baristas was like, 'Taylor, Taylor, they brought the cup, they brought the cup,'" the owner said. 
Elbo Room
The players then proceeded down the road to the landmark Elbo Room in Fort Lauderale, where they hosted an impromptu celebration that involved filling the shiny trophy with Bud Light, belting out the lyrics to "We Are the Champions," and partying with hundreds of fans while hanging over the second-story railing of the Fort Lauderdale beach bar.

Photos and videos show Tkachuk and player Anthony Stolarz using the Cup to pour beer onto the crowd outside the bar.
A1A/Atlantic Ocean
The celebration continued down A1A, where Tkachuk led several hundred fans on a march onto the beach.
The Cup then took a dip in the ocean.

Greek Islands Taverna
The players then brought the trophy to Greek Islands Taverna on Las Olas for their first post-win team dinner.

A video posted on Instagram shows Barkov hoisting the trophy into the restaurant while drawing cheers from the crowd.
American Social
The trophy wrapped up its day with one more celebration at the American Social on Las Olas. Heritage
Last night, the Cup popped up at Heritage restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, where Hall of Fame goaltender and former Panthers star Roberto Luongo was seen eating pizza and pasta straight out of the trophy.

"So uh… I just saw Roberto Luongo eat pizza off the Cup," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Catch Miami Beach
The players brought the cup to dinner at the newly opened Catch Miami Beach, where tennis legend Martina Navratilova was spotted sipping Stella Artois from it.

E11EVEN
It was only a matter of time before the Cup made its way to E11EVEN.

A video posted on Instagram shows Panthers stars holding up the trophy inside Miami's 24-hour nightclub while once again singing "We Are the Champions."
Did we miss a sighting? Please let us know at [email protected]!
click to enlarge
Where's the Cup off to next? Might we suggest a swamp boat tour?
Miami New Times artist's conception
Alex DeLuca is a Miami New Times staff writer who focuses on news, crime, and public safety, education, and cannabis. Prior to joining New Times in June 2020, Alex worked for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor's degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.
Contact: Alex DeLuca
