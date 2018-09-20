Nightmare Traffic on the MacArthur Causeway Is Over — for Now

At the end of July, the Florida Department of Transportation closed two westbound lanes on the MacArthur Causeway, kicking off a two-year, $12.9 million rehabilitation project on one of the two main links between Miami and Miami Beach. The repairs must take place, FDOT says, because the causeway is dangerously corroded, in large part as a result of years of salt spray from Jet Skis blasting the structure.

For the past seven weeks, Beach commuters have had to either sit through mind-numbing delays while traffic from all directions merged into a single lane, or avoid anywhere within a six-block radius of the heavily policed traffic jam.

Today, more than two weeks after the initially announced end date, two of the causeway's three westbound travel lanes have finally reopened.