 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
MacArthur Causeway
MacArthur Causeway
Photo eyfoto / iStock

Nightmare Traffic on the MacArthur Causeway Is Over — for Now

Meg O'Connor | September 20, 2018 | 3:49pm
AA

At the end of July, the Florida Department of Transportation closed two westbound lanes on the MacArthur Causeway, kicking off a two-year, $12.9 million rehabilitation project on one of the two main links between Miami and Miami Beach. The repairs must take place, FDOT says, because the causeway is dangerously corroded, in large part as a result of years of salt spray from Jet Skis blasting the structure.

For the past seven weeks, Beach commuters have had to either sit through mind-numbing delays while traffic from all directions merged into a single lane, or avoid anywhere within a six-block radius of the heavily policed traffic jam.

Related Stories

Today, more than two weeks after the initially announced end date, two of the causeway's three westbound travel lanes have finally reopened.

Though two westbound lanes are now available to Beach commuters, one lane will remain closed until December, FDOT says. There will also be nighttime two-lane closures from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the remainder of the project.

At one point, Miami Beach politicians created live feeds from traffic cameras so residents could stay apprised of the traffic situation. The Miami-Dade Commission even voted to suspend westbound tolls on the Venetian Causeway during morning and evening weekday rush hour to mitigate traffic on the MacArthur. At the time, Commissioner Eileen Higgins said, "Folks in South Beach are literally spending an hour to go six blocks."

After the westbound repairs are done, at least one lane on the eastbound side of the causeway will be closed for nine months while FDOT replaces the bridge's concrete deck and repairs concrete under the bridge.

"FDOT and contractor accelerated the work schedule to complete additional areas that were identified for bridge full-deck replacement," a press release states. "These repairs [are aimed] to avoid future daytime double-lane closures and minimize traffic impacts during the tourist season."

But more double-lane closures might occur anytime if engineers and construction workers need the space, FDOT warns.

"I think when we're working behind the barrier wall and only have one lane closed, your traffic will be manageable," FDOT project engineer John Bolton said early this month. "The big impact we have to mitigate is when we close double lanes in each direction."

However bad the traffic, FDOT says it has no option but to make the extensive repairs. Videos of badly rusting supports beneath the causeway show the extent of the damage:

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >