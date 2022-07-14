Support Us

Naloxone Reverses Opioid Overdoses. Here's Where to Find It in South Florida.

July 14, 2022 8:00AM

You can acquire Narcan (naloxone) for free or at low cost in South Florida.
Since 1999, more than 760,000 people in the United States have fatally overdosed on drugs, the majority of which have been opioids like codeine, heroin, and, more recently, fentanyl, a powerful synthetic drug originally developed for pain management.

Like many states, Florida has seen an alarming rise in fentanyl overdoses over the past two years. In a public health and safety alert released on July 8, the Florida Department of Health reported an "exponential increase" in fatal overdoses associated with fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in the state, citing 6,150 deaths from the drugs in 2020 and noting that the number rose the following year.

Amid the nation’s opioid crisis, first responders and emergency medical workers have turned to naloxone, the medication better known by its brand name Narcan, which can reverse opioid overdoses in minutes and save lives. It comes in two forms — a nasal spray and an injectable — and can be used by anyone, sans medical training or authorization.

A number of emergency-response agencies and hospitals carry the medication. But for loved ones of opioid users, or users themselves, a handful of places will provide naloxone for free or at low cost so it can be kept on hand in case of emergency.

Below, in alphabetical order, is a list of places where you can acquire naloxone in South Florida.

If you know of a location that provides the medication but isn't on this list, please let us know via [email protected] and we'll add it.

CVS Pharmacy

multiple area locations
cvs.com
Naloxone is available without a prescription in Florida. If you want to buy naloxone, ask a pharmacy team member at your local CVS Pharmacy. (Prices for the naloxone kit start at around $46.)

Fellowship Recovery Community Organization

5400 W. Atlantic Blvd., Margate
754-205-7428
fellowshiprco.org
Fellowship Recovery Community Organization provides free Narcan to community members. Call or stop by the community center to obtain a kit.

Latino Recovery Advocacy (LARA)

9905 Pineapple Tree Dr., Boynton Beach
561-727-7588
lararecovery.org
Latino Recovery Advocacy provides free Narcan, as well as Spanish and English-language instructions on how to use it.

South Florida Wellness Network

5225 NW 33rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-533-0585
sfwn.org
South Florida Wellness Network provides free Narcan and offers training on how to use the medication. Available at the organization's office, but can be delivered to those without access to transportation.

Walgreens

Multiple area locations
walgreens.com
Naloxone is available without a prescription in Florida. If you want to buy naloxone, talk to a pharmacist at your local Walgreens. Walgreens even keeps a handy guide on "What to expect when purchasing naloxone." (Prices for the naloxone kit start at around $49).

Yaya Por Vida Foundation

661 SW Dalton Cir., Port St Lucie
786-351-5315
yayaporvida.org
Yaya Por Vida Foundation provides naloxone kits free of charge along with free training.
