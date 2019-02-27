Multiple Child Sex Abuse Allegations Reported at Homestead Migrant Facility

Before reopening the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children last year, the U.S. government was aware of at least five prior allegations of child sexual abuse at the facility, according to Department of Health and Human Services documents released Tuesday by Florida Rep. Ted Deutch's office.
Deutch, a Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, made the records public at a House Judiciary Hearing about President Donald Trump's migrant family separation policy. In total, the documents reveal more than 4,500 complaints of child sex abuse were made at migrant facilities from October 2014 to July 2018.
"The details of these sexual abuse allegations are shocking," Deutch said at the hearing. "It was our obligation — the administration’s obligation — to help keep these kids safe."
With the number of allegations each year roughly breaking down to one sexual assault per week for the last three years, clearly this Administration is not equipped to keep these children safe inside their facilities. This is outrageous and disgraceful.— Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 26, 2019
The Homestead facility first opened in June 2016 during the Obama
The DHS documents show five reports of child sexual abuse at the Homestead facility from August 2016 — just two months after opening — through April 2017, when the shelter closed. Since the facility reopened in February 2018, two more children have reported being sexually assaulted there.
Records also show one allegation of sexual abuse in June 2017 at the Catholic Charities Boystown facility in Cutler Bay. (The data does not include an additional assault reported by a 13-year-old Honduran boy at the facility in July 2018.)
The DHS records do not contain details of the alleged abuse incidents in Homestead and Cutler Bay with one exception. In August 2016,
In a statement to Axios, which first broke
"These are vulnerable children in difficult circumstances, and ORR [Office of Refugee Resettlement] fully understands its responsibility to ensure that each child is treated with the utmost care," Oakley said. "When any allegations of abuse, sexual abuse, or neglect are made, they are taken seriously and ORR acts swiftly to investigate and respond."
As of Tuesday, 1,600 children were housed at the Homestead shelter, which activists are pushing to close after a successful campaign to shut down a similar camp in Tornillo, Texas. DHS claims none of the minors in Homestead were transferred there from Tornillo. And allegedly none are there because of Trump's family separation policy.
