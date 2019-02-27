Multiple Child Sex Abuse Allegations Reported at Homestead Migrant Facility

Before reopening the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children last year, the U.S. government was aware of at least five prior allegations of child sexual abuse at the facility, according to Department of Health and Human Services documents released Tuesday by Florida Rep. Ted Deutch's office.

Deutch, a Democrat who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach Counties, made the records public at a House Judiciary Hearing about President Donald Trump's migrant family separation policy. In total, the documents reveal more than 4,500 complaints of child sex abuse were made at migrant facilities from October 2014 to July 2018.

"The details of these sexual abuse allegations are shocking," Deutch said at the hearing. "It was our obligation — the administration’s obligation — to help keep these kids safe."