Miami Cops Plan to Use New 90-Minute DNA Tests, Alarming Civil Liberty Groups

Traditionally, police need two to three months to collect, process, and analyze DNA samples. But with a new kind of technology recently adopted by the Miami Police Department, the entire procedure can be wrapped up in less time than it takes to watch a movie.

Soon enough, the agency says, it'll be able to analyze a suspect's DNA before he or she is even released from custody. That prospect deeply worries many civil liberties organizations, which warn rapid DNA testing could lead to widespread abuse without better oversight.

MPD claims the rapid DNA testing pilot program, which it's funding with a $137,000 federal grant, will allow for fewer evidence backlogs and more quickly resolved crimes.