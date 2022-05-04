Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Real Estate

Reader: 80 Percent Rent Hike "Wasn't an Error Until They Got Caught"

May 4, 2022 9:00AM

A Midtown Five tenant reported an 80 percent rent hike. Management now says it was an error.
A Midtown Five tenant reported an 80 percent rent hike. Management now says it was an error. Screenshot via @livemidtownfive Instagram/Screenshot via Reddit
The rent is too damn high all across Miami, but a whopping 82 percent uptick — from $1,858 to $3,855 at a minimum — for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at the Midtown Five apartments seemed so egregious and unbelievable that a photo of the lease renewal letter quickly went viral after being shared on the popular r/Miami subreddit.

In "Luxury Apartment Claims 80 Percent Rent Hike Letter That Went Viral Was a 'Clerical Error'" published in New Times on Monday, a Midtown Five spokesperson clarified that the viral lease renewal letter that got commenters' knickers in a wad was merely "a clerical error" on their part that has since been corrected.

Commenters on the New Times Facebook page didn't accept the explanation, especially considering that Midtown Five's own website indicates that an apartment just like the one where the tenant said they live is currently going for at least $3,294 — only about $100 cheaper than the least-expensive renewal offer ($3,385) listed in the purportedly erroneous viral letter.

Says Deedee:
It wasn't an error until they got caught

Adds Roman:
precisely. And now they’re backtracking.

Offers Juan:
“ERROR” my a$$. They got caught and got put out there so that was their only way out of that sh*t sandwich they made.
Mario replies:
The legal name for this is constructive eviction

Ushka responds:
This greed inspired madness is happening all over town and need to be stopped !!!

Matt wonders:
Kick out good paying tenants for this mystery box (questionable) tenants. Never understood that.

Jessica writes:
In Florida just about everything is either legal, or they make it legal. Predatory (just about everything), is the name of the game here.

Counters Tony:
Freedom is scary

Paris, an optimist, points out:
That's still VERY cheap compared to 2024 prices
What do you think of Midtown Five's explanation of the viral lease renewal letter? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Miami New Times staff

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Vroom Vroom

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation