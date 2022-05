Reader: 80 Percent Rent Hike "Wasn't an Error Until They Got Caught"

It wasn't an error until they got caught



precisely. And now they’re backtracking.



“ERROR” my a$$. They got caught and got put out there so that was their only way out of that sh*t sandwich they made.

The legal name for this is constructive eviction

This greed inspired madness is happening all over town and need to be stopped !!!

Kick out good paying tenants for this mystery box (questionable) tenants. Never understood that.

In Florida just about everything is either legal, or they make it legal. Predatory (just about everything), is the name of the game here.

Freedom is scary

That's still VERY cheap compared to 2024 prices

The rent is too damn high all across Miami, but a whopping 82 percent uptick — from $1,858 to $3,855 at a minimum — for a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at the Midtown Five apartments seemed so egregious and unbelievable that a photo of the lease renewal letter quickly went viral after being shared on the popular r/Miami subreddit.In "Luxury Apartment Claims 80 Percent Rent Hike Letter That Went Viral Was a 'Clerical Error'" published on Monday, a Midtown Five spokesperson clarified that the viral lease renewal letter that got commenters' knickers in a wad was merely "a clerical error" on their part that has since been corrected.Commenters on the New Times Facebook page didn't accept the explanation, especially considering that Midtown Five's own website indicates that an apartment just like the one where the tenant said they live is currently going for at least $3,294 — only about $100 cheaper than the least-expensive renewal offer ($3,385) listed in the purportedly erroneous viral letter.