Reader: 80 Percent Rent Hike "Wasn't an Error Until They Got Caught"

In "Luxury Apartment Claims 80 Percent Rent Hike Letter That Went Viral Was a 'Clerical Error'" published in New Times on Monday, a Midtown Five spokesperson clarified that the viral lease renewal letter that got commenters' knickers in a wad was merely "a clerical error" on their part that has since been corrected.
Commenters on the New Times Facebook page didn't accept the explanation, especially considering that Midtown Five's own website indicates that an apartment just like the one where the tenant said they live is currently going for at least $3,294 — only about $100 cheaper than the least-expensive renewal offer ($3,385) listed in the purportedly erroneous viral letter.
Says Deedee:
It wasn't an error until they got caught
Adds Roman:
precisely. And now they’re backtracking.
Offers Juan:
“ERROR” my a$$. They got caught and got put out there so that was their only way out of that sh*t sandwich they made.Mario replies:
The legal name for this is constructive eviction
Ushka responds:
This greed inspired madness is happening all over town and need to be stopped !!!
Matt wonders:
Kick out good paying tenants for this mystery box (questionable) tenants. Never understood that.
Jessica writes:
In Florida just about everything is either legal, or they make it legal. Predatory (just about everything), is the name of the game here.
Counters Tony:
Freedom is scary
Paris, an optimist, points out:
That's still VERY cheap compared to 2024 prices