Miami New Times Is Hiring a Social Media Editor

Passionate about local journalism, Miami, and reaching new audiences? Love Instagram, TikTok, and creating content? Join our team!
December 4, 2023
Passionate about local journalism, Miami, and reaching new audiences? New Times is looking for an experienced social media editor to join our audience development team.

This position will connect our journalism and audiences across multiple platforms, build communities, and drive traffic to miaminewtimes.com, ushering in the next generation of loyal news readers.

As part of our core audience development team, the social media editor will be responsible for our strategy on Facebook, Instagram, X, Threads, TikTok, and LinkedIn. The position requires collaboration with reporters and editors, coordination with our digital sales team to manage sponsored content (posting and content creation when needed), and coordination with our marketing team to promote our signature events.

Candidates should have a passion for local journalism, Miami, and for helping us reach and connect with new audiences. They should have experience managing a news organization’s social accounts, as well as with photography, video (TikTok, Reels), and graphic design, and should feel comfortable being on camera. Candidates should be able to provide reports using analytics tools and engagement metrics, have experience with managing Meta Ads Manager and social ads on Facebook and Instagram, and have the ability to understand and act upon insights when appropriate.

Successful candidates should have: at least two years of journalism experience and fluency with major social networks; experience working with team members across an organization; experience reading and using analytics to make decisions; and graphic design experience using tools such as Canva and Adobe Express.

This full-time union position has a salary range of $50K to $52K depending on experience, will be based in our Miami newsroom, and will report to the editor-in-chief and the editorial director. The role could involve night and/or weekend work.

For consideration, please send a résumé, three or four social media examples, links to personal social accounts and/or accounts that you manage, and a cover letter explaining what makes you a good fit for this role to [email protected].
Armed with a résumé that included processing salmon in Alaska and assembling mobile homes in Texas, Tom Finkel began his journalism career in Miami in 1989, when New Times, then a fledgling weekly, hired him as a proofreader. He left as managing editor nine years later, only to return in 2019, having served in the meantime as editor-in-chief of City Pages in Minneapolis, Riverfront Times in St. Louis, and the Village Voice in New York City. A graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, he holds a master's degree in creative writing from Brown University.
Contact: Tom Finkel

