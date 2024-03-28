Internet Drags Miami Woman Who Wrote "The Case for Marrying an Older Man" Essay

"He is ten years older than I am," Christie — now 27 and four years married — writes in her treatise, published March 27 on New York's website, The Cut. "I chose him on purpose, not by chance. As far as life decisions go, on balance, I recommend it."
She tells of lugging "a heavy suitcase of books each Saturday to the Harvard Business School" to lure a suitably mature bachelor and questions why her intelligent, female classmates weren't doing the same. "I had high breasts, most of my eggs, plausible deniability when it came to purity, a flush ponytail, a pep in my step that had yet to run out."
The essay hit the internet with a virtual thud heard round the world.
Less than 24 hours later, McSweeney's Internet Tendency, the humor website founded by Dave Eggers, had posted a satirical spinoff.
"This whole thing is deeply funny when you realize she's writing about a 33yo dude as if he is a 65yo aristocrat," a CNN producer wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
"Every fifth sentence in this is utterly baffling but kudos to the editors at The Cut for finding completely unself-aware women who feel the deep need to write about themselves," sex columnist Sophia Benoit chimed in.
Observed another Sophia, comedian Sophia Welton, "I love the way this woman treats being rich/privileged and marrying someone who is even more rich/privileged than you as a 'life hack' akin to meal prepping."
Others quickly tracked down Christie and sketched out her résumé.
She's Miami born and reared and the editor-in-chief of a newly launched publication, the Miami Native, a print and online magazine that promises to publish thrice yearly and to highlight "serious writing about an unserious city."
"Our aim is to articulate the existential stakes of Miami for its locals and translate for the Miami-curious elsewhere," the magazine's website states. "We feature longform essays, profiles, reviews, fiction, poetry, and chisme (gossip), giving voice to the city's sensibility as it inevitably evolves."
Christie has not responded to requests for comment sent via email and direct message.
According to Christie's personal website, she's writing a novel while splitting time between Miami, London, and "sometimes France."
Her parents, who live in Key Biscayne, are prominent among conservative and Catholic circles.
State Board of Education in March 2022. A mother of five, she's a radiologist and senior fellow for the Catholic Association, a nonprofit organization that, according to its mission statement, "defends religious liberty, life, and the church in the public square." Grazie Pozo Christie hosts a radio show, Conversations With Consequences, on the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN) Global Catholic Network. She was also a featured speaker at the 2015 national March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.
Her husband, Steven A. Christie, is a physician specializing in oncologic radiology and body imaging, and a diplomate of the American Board of Radiology, according to his pro-life website, Speaking for the Unborn. His author profile notes he is also an attorney and a member of the Florida Bar.
"Aside from his medical and legal work, Dr. Christie also lectures regularly on Catholic social issues, particularly marriage, family, and the dignity of life," the website states. Christie wrote a book, Speaking for the Unborn: 30-Second Rebuttals to Pro-Choice Arguments, and an accompanying teaching series dedicated to advancing the pro-life movement.
According to his website, "Speaking for the Unborn was created because simply knowing that 'abortion is wrong' is woefully insufficient to sustain a movement."