Fisher Island Family Urgently Seeks Nanny for $120,000 a Year

Ever dreamed of becoming a modern-day Mary Poppins who earns a six-figure income and works in one of the richest Zip Codes in the country?
Well, here's your chance.
Nine days ago, a seemingly well-to-do but anonymous local family posted a job for a "Full Time Nanny and Etiquette Teacher" on Indeed. The compensation: "$120,000 a year plus benefits."
The ideal candidate, the posting states, is "great and kind" and "loves children." The ideal candidate has at least three years of nanny or babysitting experience, two years of teaching experience in a classroom, and a valid driver's license. The hours are expected to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"The kids will be at school most of the day, and the role will primarily be in the afternoons," the listing states. "Please apply if you think you would be a good fit!"
According to the "hiring insight" at the bottom of the job posting, the family is "Urgently hiring." Make of that what you will.
While little is known about the employer, the ad specifies a Miami Beach family but the job posting is listed in Miami-Dade's 33109 Zip Code, which translates specifically to Fisher Island (population 561), a 0.26-square-mile chunk that would be the southern tip of Miami Beach had it not been separated from the barrier island in 1905 when Government Cut was dredged. It's one of the wealthiest specks of land in the U.S., and it's solely accessible by boat or ferry. It's a popular hideout for the rich and famous. (Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, and Mel Brooks have all owned property on Fisher Island at one time or another.)
Last year, a similar job posting for a nanny in San Francisco went viral after listing the salary as $100,000 to $120,000 plus health insurance, paid vacation, and sick days. The listing — posted by Louer, a private staffing agency that services family offices, yachts, and planes — noted that it required someone with "extreme flexibility," as the family typically travels "approximately ten weeks per year" and has various residences across the U.S.
To put all that into perspective: The average salary for a babysitter or nanny is $18.40 an hour, which, if one babysat full-time, would come out to $38,272 per year. Pay for teachers at Miami-Dade County Public Schools starts at $47,500 and tops out at $74,182.