Five Reasons Miami Is Better Than Orlando for the State Capital

The Orlando Sentinel is reporting this morning that a Boca Raton legislator, State Sen. Kevin Rader, has filed a bill to study moving the Florida capital from Tallahassee to Orlando.

The two-page measure — and these babies are never two pages — suggests things like ease of travel and economic impact might make Orlando a better choice for state leaders.

Let's ignore that a guy from Boca — the state's second most plastic place — is suggesting this. Nor shall we discuss the advantages and disadvantages of Tallahassee, a place near and dear to our hearts because of its canopied roads and delightful mix of Southern and Northern cultures.