TSA Employees at Miami Airport Hung Gorilla Toy from Noose in Racist Display

Lately, it seems like Miami can't go long without a cretin getting fired for hanging a noose at his/her/their respective job. In 2017, for example, multiple Miami Fire-Rescue employees were terminated after they were caught hanging a noose over a black co-worker's family photos. This year, some of those firefighters were arrested in relation to the incident.

Well, some more racists have been outed today: CNN broke news this afternoon that two TSA employees at Miami International Airport have been placed on "administrative leave" after hanging a racist display in an employees-only room.

The display included a noose and a few toy gorillas. Not exactly difficult to translate what that message might mean.

Two TSA officers placed on leave after stuffed gorillas hanging with a noose found in Miami airport https://t.co/jrdgETArRC pic.twitter.com/KkCWWxbPuN — Matt DeLong (@mattdelong) July 30, 2019

In response, TSA said today in a statement to reporters that the agency has launched an investigation into the incident and that two employees have been placed on leave:



"An offensive display was discovered in a TSA baggage screening area located in the non-public side of Miami International Airport. TSA Officers immediately reported it to TSA Management. The display was immediately removed and an investigation was launched into who was responsible for the unacceptable behavior. TSA does not tolerate racist or offensive behavior and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. Two TSA Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing."



CNN obtained TSA emails showing that the workers in question hung the display on an employees-only floor underneath the airport. The gorillas hung from a pole next to a workstation where TSA employees screened checked luggage before sending it onto flights. CNN said it obtained emails showing that six days after the incident, high-ranking TSA officials had received so many emails about the display that they were forced to formulate a company-wide response to deal with the sheer number of furious employees.

According to one MIA employee who spoke to CNN under the condition of anonymity, three pissed-off workers tried to report the noose to their manager, but the manager "tried to downplay the noose and gorilla display, saying it wasn't racist; it was just a joke."

Another employee reportedly added, "The mood now at the airport is people are upset this hasn't been properly taken care of yet. We want everybody held accountable for what they have done."