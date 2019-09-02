How You Can Help the Bahamas Recover From Hurricane Dorian

Miamians are rallying together to help their island neighbors as Hurricane Dorian continues to bulldoze the northern Bahamas.

Dorian rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane over the weekend before making landfall in the Bahamas yesterday. The National Hurricane Center says that wind gusts reached up to 220 mph and that "life-threatening" storm surge ranged from 18 to 23 feet in some areas. Heartbreaking videos and photos of decimated Bahamian communities flooded social media, and reports of extensive damage have been reported in Elbow Cay, Man-O-War Cay, and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands. The Bahamas Press reported Dorian's first confirmed fatality, 7-year-old Lachino Mcintosh, late last night.

Hurricane Dorian isn't done with the Bahamas yet. The storm slowly moved west until it came to a virtual standstill last night over Grand Bahama, where it's expected to remain for 24 hours, pounding the island with up to 24 to 30 inches of torrential rainfall, catastrophic winds, and incredibly dangerous storm surge.

With Dorian expected to veer north away from South Florida, Miami relief organizations have already begun fundraising to help the Bahamas recover. Here are some ways you can help:

Support the City of Miami's donation drive. Yesterday Miami Commissioner Ken Russell announced the launch of BahamaStrong, a city webpage that coordinates the collection of goods needed in the Bahamas recovery effort. Because Hurricane Dorian is expected to veer north of Miami, it "gives us the opportunity to really help the people in need, which is the Bahamas," Russell said.

"I don't know how bad it's going to be when we wake up," he said in a Twitter live broadcast last night. "All I know is that we need to start gathering donations at this time."

Every fire station in the city of Miami is now accepting water, canned goods, can openers, mosquito spray, sunscreen, diapers, baby formula, first-aid items, flashlights, batteries, and small generators. Donations are also being accepted at Coconut Grove's Greater St. Paul AME Church on Thomas Avenue and Christ Episcopal Church on William Avenue. Russell says the City of Miami has access to flights that can take the donated goods to the Bahamas as soon as the winds from Hurricane Dorian subside.

#BAHAMASTRONG MIAMI DONATION DROP LOCATIONS STARTING MONDAY MORNING. All @CityofMiamiFire stations as well as Greater St. Paul AME coconut grove & Christ Episcopal Church coconut grove. https://t.co/thT1TY79Q4 — Ken Russell Miami (@kenrussellmiami) September 2, 2019

Donate to the Miami-Dade Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC). Local community groups, including New Florida Majority, Miami Climate Alliance, and the Smile Trust, are also accepting donations of medical, hygiene, and general supplies for relief efforts in the Bahamas. Residents can donate items at the Miami-Dade CEOC at the Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall Social & Economic Institute at 5120 NW 24th Avenue in Miami until 6:00 p.m. on Monday. Volunteers are also needed.

"While still focusing on South Florida, we also want to assist our neighbors in the Bahamas," said Valencia Gunder, founder of the CEOC, criminal justice program manager at the New Florida Majority, and executive director of the Smile Trust.

Donations are also being accepted online at the Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund organized by Gunder at the Smile Trust, a Miami-based nonprofit that assists the homeless community and provides disaster relief.

"Miami has a rich Bahamian history and it's only right for us to assist our families and friends," said Gunder. "We are working very hard with partners to send relief as fast as we can."

????Updated Donation List???? Based on the Intel we are getting from the #Bahamas we have updated our list to fit the direct need. Please Share this info with everyone that is willing to Donate. Monetary donations can be sent via: https://t.co/wFxYcAgb3D @ValenciaGunder #Dorian2019 pic.twitter.com/iCXfZ8NIKD — MIA Climate Alliance (@MiaClimate) September 2, 2019

Help the World Central Kitchen disaster-relief team feed Bahamians. Celebrity chef and philanthropist José Andrés, who owns the Bazaar in South Beach, has earned a reputation as the man who feeds affected communities after natural disasters. In 2017, his nonprofit World Central Kitchen fed Puerto Ricans after Hurricane Maria and provided food to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey. The following year, he joined forces with Guy Fieri to bring Thanksgiving dinner to Paradise residents who had lost their homes in California's deadly Camp Fire.

World Central Kitchen's disaster-relief team is now on the ground to feed Bahamians devastated by Hurricane Dorian. There are four kitchens set up in the island nation: two on Grand Bahama, at Castaways Resort & Suites and the Grand Lucayan Resort; one on Great Abaco, at the Abaco Beach Resort; and one in Nassau, at Atlantis Bahamas.

Donations are accepted online.

How do we organize a response in Bahamas? Here’s our current map we are working from.... @WCKitchen has kitchens ready to go and shelters mapped out. If kitchens are destroyed, we build one and cook in big paella pans! https://t.co/yNzrfrKIaS pic.twitter.com/fa4sBN8qMe — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) September 1, 2019

Give to the Bahamas Red Cross Society. The Bahamas branch of the International Red Cross is requesting help with its Dorian-relief program. Specifically, it's looking for donations of nonperishable goods, water, toiletries, baby products, radios, batteries, candles, bedding, generators, and building supplies.

You can also make a donation online or volunteer your time.

This list will be updated with more opportunities to help the Bahamas recover from Hurricane Dorian as they become available.