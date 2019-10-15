Study Inexplicably Says Miami Drivers Are Among the Best in the Nation

On any given day behind the wheel in Miami, someone will send a text while doing 85 on I-95, run a traffic light a solid eight seconds after it turns red, cut across four lanes of a highway to make an exit, or slow to single-digit speeds to make a right turn without using their blinker. Just choose your fighter.



In this hellscape of round-the-clock rush-hour traffic, it takes creativity, often in the form of unlawful activity, to get to your destination. Our roads are truly a lawless place — but you wouldn't know it based on a recent study by the insurance website QuoteWizard, which laughably claims Miami is one of the best driving cities in America.

The website crunched data from car insurance quotes from drivers in the 75 largest cities in the nation. The analysts then studied each city's incidents of crashes, speeding tickets, DUIs, and traffic citations. Cities with higher rates of incidents ranked lower than cities with lower rates.

Though the study doesn't show the number of incidents per city, it somehow ranks Miami as having the fourth-best drivers in the nation.

"In a city with the second-highest percentage of luxury cars and strips like Miami Beach, no one is speeding in Miami," the study says.

No one is speeding? Doubtful. Seems more like no one is getting pulled over.

The study says Miami drivers received "high marks" on DUI rates and "generally good scores across the board." Florida Department of Law Enforcement data indeed shows DUI arrests have been in steady decline since 2007, so there's that.

But Florida as a whole frequently ranks on worst-of lists, worst drivers included. More than a quarter of Florida drivers are uninsured, according to the Insurance Research Council. The insurance industry nonprofit doesn't offer county-by-county breakdowns for uninsured drivers, but in 2018, Miami-Dade had more than 19,000 hit-and-run crashes, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

QuoteWizard estimates insurance coverage in Miami is higher than the national average. Auto insurance costs men about $1,300 a year and women about $1,400 a year in Miami. The average cost of insurance in the state is $1,185.25 annually, while the national average is $889.01.

The cost of housing is already prohibitively high in Miami, and wages are abysmally low. Add to that the cost of car insurance, and it's enough to give you road rage. Oh, wait.