Miami Beach Might Fine Airbnb and Other Platforms for Illegal Short-Term Rentals

Miami Beach has established itself as one of the most anti-Airbnb cities in the country, banning short-term rentals across much of the island and issuing $20,000 fines for illegal listings. But so far, those fines have been aimed at property owners, not platforms like Airbnb.

Last week, city commissioners moved to change that. After collecting just over $100,000 of the more than $1 million in fines it has handed out, the city is now looking to go after Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway, and other companies that list rentals that are operating illegally.

"To the platforms, this is a huge deal that all the sudden they're on the line about this," Mayor Dan Gelber said during last Wednesday's commission meeting. "And we haven't touched them. We've been only going after the landlords."