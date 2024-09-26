Miami Beach Parking Rates Won't Increase After All

Following outrage from residents and commissioners, Miami Beach has nixed an automatic parking rate increase that city officials had announced last week.
On Thursday, September 19, the city rolled out a slew of parking rate changes that were scheduled to go into effect on October 1. Under the changes, resident parking rates would double from $1 per hour to $2 and street parking rates in the entertainment district would have increased from $4 to $6 per hour.
Residents and commissioners alike were caught off-guard by the news.
"It is a completely unnecessary increase, and it only burdens and makes our city less affordable for our residents, and we just need to stop it frankly," Commissioner Alex Fernandez told New Times not long after the announcement. "If you told me, you know, people are going to lose their jobs without this increase — but no, I mean we can function properly as a city. Our parking operations function properly without this."
In response, commissioners said they planned to introduce a resolution at the city's budget hearing to direct the administration not to implement the new rates.
The price hikes were a product of a 2019 ordinance that allows the city manager to adjust fees in the city every five years based on increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
At the city's budget hearing on Wednesday, September 25, the commission unanimously repealed the ordinance behind the automatic five-year CPI adjustment to parking fees and passed a resolution blocking the increase from going into effect.
Commissioners said the move is aimed at helping to mitigate the financial burden on the city's residents, its workforce, and visitors.
"The administration has determined that the repeal of the automatic five-year CPI adjustment for parking rates will reduce revenues by approximately $4.8 million in FY 2025-26 but will not impact the city's operational budget or affect the operations of the parking department," the resolution reads.
All members of the commission sponsored the two agenda items.
"It's not every day you see all seven of us sponsor legislation very quickly," Mayor Steven Meiner said from the dais.