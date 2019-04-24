Miami Beach Mayor Rails Against "No Rules" Memorial Day Party in Neighboring City

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was so irked by a Memorial Day weekend event flyer with a bikini-clad woman and the tagline "No rules!! Anything goes!," he included it in an email blast to residents explaining why the city needs, well, more rules. Attaching a screenshot of the promo censoring the woman's body, he declared, "Ocean Drive should be the postcard image for our city — not a stretch where residents are sometimes afraid to go and visitors think anything goes."

The mayor says the flyer is proof the city needs to crack down on promoters who plan massive events in Miami Beach during so-called high-impact events, such as spring break and Memorial Day weekend. He brought it up several times during a recent city commission discussion about an ordinance he proposed to try to stop promoters from advertising events on major holiday weekends. The measure passed on its first reading and will go before the commission today for a final vote.

"I do sometimes feel like the rigid father in the movie Footloose (John Lithgow)," Gelber wrote in the email, which was sent to residents last week. "That said, we definitely need to send a clear and unequivocal message so those who are looking to come here to act stupidly and unlawfully will go somewhere else."

The group behind the flyer, Orange Crush, did not immediately respond to New Times' request for comment on the hullabaloo. Its promos for Memorial Day weekend are light on specifics, with most saying only that the event will be the "BIGGEST BEACH BASH EVER TO HIT THE SOUTH." The only address offered is for the Hangar — an event space that's not even on the Beach, but rather in the neighboring city of Miami. (It's worth noting that "No rules" is also the slogan for decidedly not-rowdy chain restaurant Outback Steakhouse.)

Miami Beach has a long, fraught relationship with Memorial Day weekend. Since 1999, thousands of mostly young, black tourists have packed the island over the holiday weekend for a loosely organized event known as Urban Beach Week. City officials have fought it for about as long, citing unruly crowds and increased crime. Over the years, they've put license-plate readers along the causeways, ticketed people for loud music, and even planned a separate massive event in hopes of displacing Urban Beach Week. The ACLU and NAACP have criticized Miami Beach's approach, saying it is discriminatory and more aggressive than the handling of mostly-white events like Art Basel.

Gelber tells New Times the problem with spring break and Memorial Day weekend is the promoters don't have permits, leaving the city unable to prepare for the influx of tourists. Without knowing how many people to expect or where they'll be, he says, officials can't make preparations like they do for events the city embraces. But he wouldn't say whether Miami Beach would be willing to issue a permit to the Memorial Day weekend event. "I think we have to decide what works within the limits of the city," Gelber says. He noted he had never seen an Art Basel event promoted with an "Anything goes" tagline.

For now, the mayor says he's hoping his ordinance will pass, and that if it does, people might not even bother buying tickets. He noted the "No rules" ad claims 50,000 people are expected.

"We're going to be very serious about this," Gelber says. "As a mayor, I can't have tens of thousands of people converging on a city with an invitation that anything goes."