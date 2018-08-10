Miami Beach Secretly Letting German Mogul Break Short-Term Rental Ban, Lawsuit Says

Starting in 2016, Miami Beach became one of the hardest places in America to book a short-term vacation rental. Thanks to laws enacted over the past two years, the city now levies fines as high as $100,000 on property owners with illegal rentals, with future plans to directly target platforms such as Airbnb.

But according to a new lawsuit, not all property owners are being treated equally. A complaint from real estate agent Greg Mirmelli accuses the city of having a confidential agreement with German multimillionaire Christian Jagodzinski, who owns a luxury vacation rental company called Villazzo. Mirmelli's attorney, Alexander Orlofsky, says the city has refused to comply with public records requests, which has only sharpened his questions about why Villazo is allowed to rent out villas on Palm Island, where short-term rentals are banned under city rules.

"Why are they letting him rent out these properties on Palm Island?" Orlofsky says. "If he can do it, why can't other residents?"