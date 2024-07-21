Mayor Suarez Uses City of Miami Instagram Account to Endorse Donald Trump for President

Hallucinating, because the mayor's mouthy statement had almost instantly been deleted. As in — poof!
Fortunately, we had the presence of mind to screenshot Hizzoner's venting and thus were able to reassure ourselves that we weren't (entirely) out of our mind.
Hours later, we happened upon a Reddit post on r/Miami noting that Suarez had posted a similar (though not nearly as pointed) sentiment on the City of Miami's Instagram account — and then deleted that too. (See screenshot at the top of this story.)
"Mayor Suarez’s administration used the City of Miami’s official profiles to post his message discussing Biden and endorsing Trump. He also posted this message on his personal account about an hour earlier," Reddit user simbaslanding wrote. "Anyone else absolutely NOT a fan of this?"
Another user soon posted an update: "They took it down!!"
"Good," u/simbaslanding responded. "The comments were not on their side lol."
In the meantime, Suarez reposted the same statement to his Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts, presumably for official posterity.
Here's what it says:
"Gloria and I thank President Biden for his years of service and for acknowledging what is now apparent. Our nation needs energetic and engaged leadership.And for comparison's sake, here is the text of the broadside Suarez posted to that X account earlier, then deleted. Note: He also posted it to his Facebook account, where it remains:
"President Trump remains the best person to lead our nation with energy, strength, and vision.
"This crisis for Democrats should be laid on the lap of the Democratic elites who have bypassed a Democratic nomination process. At the same time it's clear that Joe Biden isn't capable of governing and or campaigning. It should have never come to this.
"We should elect President Trump on the merits of his policy to restore America's stability, prosperity and national security."
"We've suspected for some time that in addition to Joe Biden being incapable of fulfilling his presidential duties as a matter of policy. it was time for him to relinquish his duties in a physical capacity. Gloria and I thank him for his public service.
"I want to reassure Miamians, Floridians and all of my fellow Americans that we are not experiencing a constitutional crisis. It is an historic political crisis for the Democrats, and one of their own making.
"President Trump is the best person to lead our country no matter what the media and pundits will say about Democrats' shallow bench.
"We should elect President Trump on the merits of his policy to restore America's stability, prosperity and national security."