President Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race, Endorses Kamala Harris

A little after 2:30 p.m., Miami Mayor Francis Suarez shared his opinion on Biden's move, then deleted it. We screenshot it.
July 21, 2024
It's been a minute: Joe Biden and Barack Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver
It's been a minute: Joe Biden and Barack Obama at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Earlier this afternoon, President Joe Biden announced that he will not seek a second term in the White House.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden wrote in a letter of about 300 words addressed to "My Fellow Americans" and shared on social media. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

He promised he'd address the nation later this week, adding, "For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me."

Less than half an hour later, Biden posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was endorsing Harris as his replacement on the November ballot.
By that time, several Sunshine State political wags had weighed in on the president's decision to withdraw his candidacy.

A brief chronology:

First up is Christina Pushaw, aide to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a woman seemingly never at a loss for words, especially when no one has asked for her opinion.

"What a farce," Pushaw tweeted. "If Biden is incapable of campaigning, how can he say he's capable of fulfilling his duties as President?
Next came U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who offered, "Let me be clear, if Joe Biden can’t run for re-election, he is not capable of serving as president for the next six months and needs to resign today." Scott had more to say but politely opted to link to a "full statement" posted on his campaign website.
Then it was Florida Sen. Shev Jones' turn. The Miami Gardens Democrat called Biden "the greatest president of our lifetime," adding, "It's time for Democrats to unite in support of Vice President @KamalaHarris. She has my full support as the leader needed to meet this moment and defeat Donald Trump."
click to enlarge screenshot of a statement tweeted by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez that reads: "We've suspected for some time that in addition to Joe Biden being incapable of fulfilling his presidential duties as a matter of policy. it was time for him to relinquish his duties in a physical capacity. Gloria and I thank him for his public service. I want to reassure Miamians, Floridians and all of my fellow Americans that we are not experiencing a constitutional crisis. It is an historic political crisis for the Democrats, and one of their own making President Trump is the best person to lead our country no matter what the media and pundits will say about Democrats' shallow bench - We should elect President Trump on the merits of his policy to restore America's stability, prosperity and national security."
Francis Suarez had thoughts about Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race — then thought better about sharing them.
Screenshot via X/@francissuarez
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez stepped up to the virtual podium shortly thereafter — or did he? A little after 2:30 p.m. Suarez posted a statement, only to delete it moments later.

Fortunately for you, we screenshot it.

"We've suspected for some time that in addition to Joe Biden being incapable of fulfilling his presidential duties as a matter of policy. it was time for him to relinquish his duties in a physical capacity. Gloria and I thank him for his public service.

"I want to reassure Miamians, Floridians and all of my fellow Americans that we are not experiencing a constitutional crisis. It is an historic political crisis for the Democrats, and one of their own making.

"President Trump is the best person to lead our country no matter what the media and pundits will say about Democrats' shallow bench.

"We should elect President Trump on the merits of his policy to restore America's stability, prosperity and national security."

(The tweet is gone from X but the mayor also posted it on Facebook, where, last we checked, it remains.)

Democrat Debbie Murcarsel-Powell, a former U.S. representative who's running against Scott for his seat in the Senate, touted the Biden/Harris administration's accomplishments, concluding, "As he has done for his entire career, President Biden is putting the good of the American people and our democracy first. We must follow his example and stand united behind Vice President Kamala Harris and continue to fight for the freedom, democracy, and opportunities that brought so many of us to this incredible nation."
Late arrivals to the commentariat's table included Governor DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson.

DeSantis strapped on his cowboy boots at 4:24 this afternoon, surprising precisely no one with this gracious eructation:

"Kamala Harris was complicit in a massive coverup to hide and deny the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of discharging the duties of the office.

"She also was the border czar during the worst border crisis in American history.

"Democrats are just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic."
A little after 4:30 p.m., Wilson tweeted a photo of herself with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, writing that "Kamala Harris has served as an extraordinary Vice President, has been part of this history-making administration, and will make history as the first Black woman to hold the Presidency... She is tested, ready, and I’m proud to stand with our next President of the United States."
Is it too much to assume U.S. Rep. Carlos A. Giménez and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio are, to borrow from Shakespeare, allowing discretion to take the better part of valor?

Probably.
