Lawyers Allege Illegally Long Stays and Widespread Mistreatment at Homestead Shelter

The attorneys who helped secure the Flores settlement — an agreement that sets standards for the detention, treatment, and release of migrant children — has filed a motion to enforce the settlement at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children. In an additional filing, lawyers alleged widespread hazards at the facility and that children uniformly told legal advocates that they disliked living there.

Filed today in California federal court, the motion argues that the Office of Refugee Resettlement "has adopted policies and practices in violation of the settlement." The government is failing to expeditiously transfer minors from the unlicensed, "military-style" Homestead center to licensed facilities, it says. The attorneys are seeking an order to release or transfer the children within 20 days of placement at the shelter, as required under Flores.

"Defendants' use of Homestead reveals the Government's intentional disregard of the binding provisions of the Settlement which do not permit unaccompanied minors to be detained in unlicensed facilities merely because they are on Federal properties," reads the motion, filed by Peter Schey of the Center for Human Rights and Constitutional Law.

The Homestead shelter quietly opened in February 2018. Its existence was not publicly known until June of 2018, when New Times broke the news. Over the last year, it has expanded not just once, but twice. It will soon have the capacity to hold 3,200 children.

The state of Florida doesn't license the facility, so it is not regulated by child welfare authorities. The Office of Refugee Resettlement argues that because the Homestead center is classified as temporary, it does not need to be licensed. Children are being detained far beyond the 20-day limit required under the Flores agreement. It is also a secure facility, in violation of the settlement.

"I can't leave this facility," a 16-year-old boy said in a declaration included with the motion. "People who try to escape are always caught, and my friends tell me that if you are caught, you get sent to another place... There are gates and walls that surround this place... You have to get permission from the (youth counselors) to use the bathroom."

Lawyers for the Flores settlement separately filed statements from lawyers who visited the site as well as 75 children who were placed at the facility. The scathing document, first reported by Reveal, includes some harrowing details. For instance, lawyers said the children consistently complained about noise from fans in the largest dormitory rooms, including one that appears to have been a former airplane hangar. Children in the hangar sleeping closest to the fans are given extra blankets — not just for warmth, but also to place over their heads to drown out the fan noise as they sleep.

The lawyers said that the facility’s program coordinator, Bernadine Leslie Wood, said the kids enjoyed living in the airplane hangar and that the children felt like it was “a slumber party” She also said that the kids could request earplugs, but that none of the children had actually asked for them.

“Children we interviewed universally disagreed with Wood and denied being offered earplugs,” the lawyers wrote. They added that the “layout of this immense communal sleeping area and secluded location of the bathroom make it difficult, if not impossible, for Homestead staff to ensure children’s safety.” There are also no security cameras in the sleeping areas.

Inspectors also said that the bathrooms at the facility were disgusting — carpets smelled strongly of mildew, advocates said. The “unsanitary condition of the bathroom area and the deafening noise of the fan are clear health hazards,” the document states.

Today in federal court, lawyers filed dozens of statements from children detained at the unlicensed mega-shelter in Homestead, Florida.@lauracmorel and I will share a few highlights as we read them. https://t.co/cDiJ23mSCH — Patrick Michels (@PatrickMichels) May 31, 2019

Legal advocates warned that every single child they interviewed stated that rules were strictly enforced and that they constantly fear that breaking rules will result in their being trapped in the facility for longer periods of time.

“Every child interviewed expressed fear and anxiety around the enforcement of shelter rules. They had been told during orientation that any violation of the rules would result in a 10 - 30-day extension of detention. Some children believed that if they violated a rule their social worker would stop work on reuniting them with parents and other family members for an extended period of time.”

This is a breaking story. This post will be updated.