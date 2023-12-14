Kodak Black Apologizes to Fans, Addresses Cocaine-Gobbling Claims

In a social-media monologue this week, rapper Kodak Black apologized to fans for his latest run-in with the law while wondering whether the arrest last week was "an eye opener — God just hollering at me."
Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, delivered the brief address in the wake of his December 7 arrest on drug and evidence-tampering charges. He spoke about his struggles with narcotics and said he has spent a small fortune on private rehab to kick his painkiller addiction.
"I'm working on myself. I paid $350,000 and shit to get clean and get better," the rapper said in the Instagram Live video. "I've never been the type of nigga to run from issues that I know I'm going to have to face. I look at the shit head-on and try to catch a hold on it."
Kapri was arrested last week after Plantation police found him asleep behind the wheel of a Bentley SUV in the middle of the road, stewing in a strong odor of burnt cannabis, according to the police report. While an officer was reviewing Kapri's driver's license, he spotted white powder falling from Kapri's body.
"I exited the vehicle and noticed Kapri's mouth was full of white powder," the officer wrote, noting he believed Kapri was attempting to hide the drug from police.
According to Plantation police, a "white chunky substance" recovered from the ground next to Kapri's car and a baggie in his pocket tested positive for cocaine.
Kapri told his fans that the street where police confronted him is next to his Plantation home. He insisted in his video, "I ain't no baser, bitch. I ain't no junkie." He further explained that he has taken methamphetamine and painkillers but does not use cocaine.
"In my era and shit, you're better off saying you drunk...you smoke weed, or did Molly or whatever, or you pop pills," Kapri said. "That ain't cool in itself. None of that shit is cool, but to be talking about cocaine?"
"Bitch, I got children. I have to be there for them," he continued. "Maybe that situation was just an eye opener for me — God just hollering at me. It ain't to destroy me, kill me, or nothing. But the shit is bullshit."
Kapri and his perpetually busy lawyer, Bradford Cohen, are challenging the accuracy of the police's on-site testing, claiming the substance was not cocaine.
Cohen released a statement claiming Kapri became addicted to opioids after he was prescribed painkillers for his injuries from a 2020 beatdown at the hands of Kentucky prison guards and a 2022 incident in which he was shot in the leg following pop singer Justin Bieber's after-party in Los Angeles.
"Unfortunately, like many people across the country, he became dependent on those prescribed pills," Cohen said. "Kodak Black has doubled down on getting better with assistance from many people and was signed up for immersion rehabilitation for his dependency."
Kapri said he was sorry for the less-than-flattering December 7 police encounter.
"It must be tough being a friend or a fan of mine. I wanna say I apologize to everybody who represents me, as a friend, fan, brother, sister, associate, business partner."
In 2021, Kapri was granted clemency by outgoing president Donald Trump on a gun charge stemming from bogus information that Kapri submitted on paperwork for a 2019 gun purchase.
A few months after his release from prison under Trump's order, Kapri avoided further jail time by securing a plea deal in a South Carolina case in which he was accused of biting and sexually assaulting a victim in a hotel after a concert. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
In July 2022, Kapri was arrested in Broward County and charged with felony trafficking and possession of oxycodone. In February, a judge ordered him into drug rehab in the still-pending case after he allegedly tested positive for narcotics on a mandatory drug test.