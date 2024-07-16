Jimmy Butler Side Quest Summer: From Shaboozey to Schmoozing

The man is nicknamed "Playoff Jimmy" for his reputation of taking his game up a notch when the postseason begins. He is also well-known for what fans have coined "side quests," which can be summed up as the adventures of Jimmy Butler and wherever they may take Miami's most prominent basketball star.
The most recent example of Butler's Side Quest Summer came this past weekend at a country concert where Jimmy was on stage covering the Shaboozey hit "A Bar Song" while sipping what appears to be wine in a plastic cup.
The man simply lives his life, folks.
Butler is so famous for his side quests that even opponents have noticed that the player they face off against when playing the Heat in October is a different animal than they'll see in June.
Butler makes the most out of his time, from commercials to flying thousands of miles to watch another athlete perform to performing himself. Whether in the middle of a Miami Heat season or during a Side Quest Summer, Jimmy plans to get out amongst the people more than a politician running for office. Come to think of it, a political career upon retirement could be a future side quest in itself.
"Jimmy kind of does side quests during the year until about April. Then he starts locking in. I'm sure people are going to see that maniac competitive side now that he's done with the side quests and he's on to the main quest."

- Josh Hart on Jimmy Butler
- Josh Hart on Jimmy Butler
Let's stroll back through some of the most recent side quests of Jimmy Butler, starting with early 2024 and rolling into his summer adventures.
When Jimmy Butler showed up to media day with an emo hairdo last season, it was perplexing, but it made a lot more sense when he appeared in a Fall Out Boy video that dropped a few months later.
The man knows how to get people talking. You have to respect his ability not to give a shit.
When Jimmy isn't making music videos, he makes commercials. In April, he appeared riding a horse in a Hydroboost ad.
NBA players appearing in commercials are as American as apple pie. But for some reason, when Jimmy is involved, it feels less like business and more like trolling. You have to love it, even if you hate it.
In mid-June, Butler was spotted playing poker at a table that included boxer Ryan Garcia, popular streamer Richard Blevins, AKA Ninja, soccer star Neymar, and poker player Dan Bilzerian. Butler would come away with a stack of cash and viral clips.
The man does not miss on his side quests. Playoff Jimmy is a button on his ass that can be pushed in the NBA Finals or sitting in a casino. The world has never seen a clutch gene like this.
In early June, Butler was seen attending a Los Angeles Sparks game, where he greeted Sparks forward and Jimmy superfan Cameron Brink. At this point, Butler is putting Marlins Man to shame.
Days earlier, Brink was seen in a viral video choosing Butler over every other NBA player offered, a side quest bat signal Jimmy could not ignore.
Just a few weeks ago, Butler popped up at the X Games because, of course, he did, where he was seen dapping up Brazilian skateboarder Leticia Bufoni. The man takes no side-quest days off. Every event is a possible destination, and nothing is off-limits.
