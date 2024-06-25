Best Glow-Up

Jimmy Butler is the master of the makeover on the NBA's media day. Well aware that his headshots from the day will be plastered to his player profile in TV broadcasts, Butler shows up with cheeky hairdos and odd fashion choices designed to make fans do a double-take. After sporting fake bleached dreadlocks in 2022, Butler arrived in glorious emo style this year with flat-ironed hair draped over his statuesque features, lip and eyebrow piercings (authenticity unverified), and black nail polish. "Yeah, laugh it up," Butler said upon taking the stage at a press conference, seemingly trying to contain a prankster's grin. When asked about the new look, he professed, "This is my emotional state. I'm one with my emotions."