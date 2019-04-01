Feds Stonewall on Charges Detainees Are Chained All Day, Even in Therapy

For years, South Florida detainees have told lawyers with the nonprofit Americans for Immigrant Justice about abusive and unlawful mental health treatment behind bars, including almost round-the-clock physical restraint and monitoring.

Based on those claims, the Miami group in January 2017 requested contracts and other documents related to what goes on inside local detention facilities. But U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has stonewalled for two years. Now, the group is seeking a federal judge's help.

In a lawsuit filed last Tuesday, AIJ attorneys contend the agency’s delay “is impeding AI Justice’s efforts to educate the public about ICE operations in general and to inform the immigration bar regarding ICE’s detention practices and policies in particular,” reads the complaint, which was filed by attorneys Allison Norris and Lisa Lehner.