Hialeah Taco Bell Employee Threatens to Call Cops on Black Woman for Ordering Food

The Taco Bell menu is pretty easy to comprehend in any language. Hell, half of it is just made-up words anyway — CrunchWrap Supremes and "nacho fries" aren't exactly ancestral Mexican dishes. You can also order food by simply shouting a combo number, such as "T3" for a three-taco meal.

But when a black couple tried to order in both English and Spanish at a Hialeah Taco Bell this week, employees were filmed telling them to get lost before threatening to call the cops on them. In a viral Facebook video posted online Wednesday, Miami resident Alexandria Montgomery claims a drive-thru employee at a Hialeah Taco Bell refused to accept her order in English and instead said she was calling the cops to shoo her away. (it's unclear if law enforcement ever arrived.) Montgomery, who is black, says the incident was obviously racist in nature.

"Taco Bell in Hialeah racist as f," she wrote Wednesday. "This lady understood what I was saying but didn’t want to take my order talking bout she don’t speak English."