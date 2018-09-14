 


Hialeah Taco Bell Employee Threatens to Call Cops on Black Woman for Ordering FoodEXPAND
Alexandria Montgomery / Facebook

Hialeah Taco Bell Employee Threatens to Call Cops on Black Woman for Ordering Food

Jerry Iannelli | September 14, 2018 | 2:31pm
AA

The Taco Bell menu is pretty easy to comprehend in any language. Hell, half of it is just made-up words anyway — CrunchWrap Supremes and "nacho fries" aren't exactly ancestral Mexican dishes. You can also order food by simply shouting a combo number, such as "T3" for a three-taco meal.

But when a black couple tried to order in both English and Spanish at a Hialeah Taco Bell this week, employees were filmed telling them to get lost before threatening to call the cops on them. In a viral Facebook video posted online Wednesday, Miami resident Alexandria Montgomery claims a drive-thru employee at a Hialeah Taco Bell refused to accept her order in English and instead said she was calling the cops to shoo her away. (it's unclear if law enforcement ever arrived.) Montgomery, who is black, says the incident was obviously racist in nature.

"Taco Bell in Hialeah racist as f," she wrote Wednesday. "This lady understood what I was saying but didn’t want to take my order talking bout she don’t speak English."

Montgomery, who did not immediately respond to a message from New Times, told El Nuevo Herald earlier today that the incident occurred at the Taco Bell store at 785 E. Ninth St. in Hialeah. A Taco Bell representative told El Nuevo that the incident "does not meet our customer service expectations," adding that the chain has "worked quickly to resolve with the customer to ensure this doesn’t happen again."

Montgomery wrote on Facebook that the worker involved, who claimed her name was "Luisa," has been fired.

In the clip, its sure seems like "Luisa" understood Montgomery's English — but she continued responding in Spanish to Montgomery's statements.

"But you speak something, though?" Montgomery says in the video before "Luisa" slams the drive-thru window in her face. The worker then threatens to call the police.

"This is Hialeah," the worker at one point responds.

In the most glaring moment in the video, a man in the car even offers to order a combo in Spanish.

"Uno, dos, tres, quatro, the menu?" the man says. "Luisa" shakes her head no and tells other workers behind her not to take the couple's order either.

This isn't even the only claim of absurd racism in South Florida in the news today. The Miami Herald also reported this afternoon that the Broward Sheriff's Office dispatched a police helicopter to catch an alleged "home intruder" who turned out to be only a black man knocking on doors while campaigning for office.

Yet another banner day for race relations in the United States.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

