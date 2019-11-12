Help Wanted: New Times Is Looking for Freelance News Writers in Miami

Miami New Times is looking to expand our roster of freelance news writers. We're looking for insightful, reliable writers who can pitch solidly reported stories that reflect the realities of Miami's diverse culture.

If you're passionate about the 305, knowledgeable about the issues facing locals, and have the ability to report from the ground level upward, we want to hear from you.

Miami-area candidates are preferred. People of color, women and nonbinary candidates, people with disabilities, and writers across the LGBTQ spectrum are encouraged to apply.

To apply, send an email with a brief introduction outlining your background, two or three short pitches for stories you'd like to write, and clips of your previous work (or a writing sample if you've yet to publish) to news editor Jessica Lipscomb at jessica.lipscomb@miaminewtimes.com. If there are specific areas you'd like to cover — immigration? criminal justice? marijuana? — let us know.

And please type "freelance writer" in the subject line.