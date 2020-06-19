 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
This message was spray-painted on the wall of Gramps bar in Wynwood.
This message was spray-painted on the wall of Gramps bar in Wynwood.
Photo courtesy of Adam Gersten

After Offering to Help Remove Columbus Statue, Gramps Owner Gets Threat

Joshua Ceballos | June 19, 2020 | 4:22pm
AA

After a Wynwood bar owner offered $5,000 for the City of Miami to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus from Bayfront Park, his business was spray-painted with an ominous message: "IF COLUMBUS GOES, YOU GO."

Adam Gersten, the owner of Gramps, tells New Times he feels confused and concerned about the nature of the threat.

"I thought I must have struck a nerve with someone," Gersten says. "It didn't say 'Gramps goes' — it said 'you go.'"

Related Stories

Security footage from Gramps and neighboring businesses shows a person in a black hood, mask, and glasses spray-painting the wall around 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12.

Cmdr. Dan Kerr of the Wynwood Neighborhood Enhancement Team says City of Miami Police are currently investigating the incident, which he says seems more grave than just a simple act of tagging.

"It appears to be beyond a regular graffiti act. It's not just random," Kerr tells New Times.

Gersten's offer to remove the Columbus statue came after protesters spray-painted the monument on June 10, leading police to charge into the park and make arrests. Gersten says he wanted his proposal to be a conversation starter with the city and for it to go through appropriate channels. He did not think it would warrant what he considers a death threat.

"Having a public discussion with whoever took offense to my comment in city hall or in a Zoom meeting, non-anonymously, would be great. But personal threats, anonymously, is just weak garbage," he says.

Corben, who has more than 77,000 followers on Twitter, tells New Times he posted the video with hopes that someone would recognize the suspect and that police would complete a thorough investigation.

 
Joshua Ceballos is a reporter at Miami New Times. For the past three years, he has worked as a staff writer and news director at his college news outlet, PantherNOW. He recently earned bachelor's degrees in English and international business from Florida International University.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.