Miami New Times' 2020 Primary Election Live-Blog

It's been one heckuva week — and, of course, it's only Tuesday. As Florida scrambles to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, the statewide presidential primary is still happening. Polls close tonight at 7.

Late last night, a coalition of civil rights groups sued the state, saying voters likely will be disenfranchised if Florida does not extend its vote-by-mail period amid the current public health crisis. U.S. District Judge Robert L. Hinkle somewhat agreed but ruled in a written order that it was too late to pull the plug on today's proceedings. Hinkle left the door open for further action to be taken after the polls close, however.

Regardless of how the legal battle shakes out, tonight's results in Florida should be interesting. Will Democratic voters in this new coronavirus reality choose former Vice President Joe Biden in hopes of seeing a familiar face in the Oval Office? Or will Floridians flock to the promise of a drastically expanded social safety net and Medicare for all, as preached by Bernie Sanders?

This post will be updated throughout the night — stay tuned to find out.

7:15 p.m.: Early votes are in for Broward County and, predictably, they look great for Joe Biden. The former vice president received more than 63 percent of 115,894 early votes. Bernie Sanders came in a distant second with roughly 18 percent of the early vote, followed by Michael Bloomberg who received 11.8 percent, or 14,285. Had Bloomberg not already dropped out of the race, he might've been disappointed on these early results, having dumped millions on ad campaigns in the Sunshine State.