Champions in the Stands: Friends and Family Behind the Panthers' Stanley Cup

South Florida sports In the euphoria of a Stanley Cup win , it's easy to see what the victory means for the players who spent years clawing their way to a spot on an NHL roster.But behind every championship are unsung heroes – the supporters in the stands who stood by the players since the beginning and watched as their dreams became reality. For all the dedication that led the Florida Panthers to victory, there are family and friends who helped them out in tough times and buttressed their careers from the home front.Over the next few months, Panthers players, coaches, and members of management will have the chance to bring the Cup home and celebrate with their loved ones. After a raucous few days , serving as a pasta bowl, getting dunked in the ocean, and being hoisted countless times, the Cup is due for a break and some family downtime.South Florida sports fans who are jumping on the Panthers bandwagon hopefully have gotten to know the players by now. For good measure, and as a nod to the folks behind the scenes, we're running through some friends and family who rooted for the cats through thick and thin.

Sam Bennett's Homies



The friends featured in one viral TikTok celebration of the Stanley Cup win have known Panthers center Sam Bennett since their freshman year of high school in the Etobicoke district of Toronto, where they first bonded while playing junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League.



With more than 2.7 million views, the TikTok video posted by Samantha Dimou captures Bennett's friends cheering, screaming, jumping, and embracing in celebration as the final seconds of Game 7 ticked away.



Bennett played a pivotal role in helping the Panthers to the Stanley Cup Final, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists in the playoffs.



Miami New Times spoke with Stephen Desrocher, an Elite Ice Hockey League player for the Glasgow Clan, and a close friend of Bennett featured in the video, as he described the moment he watched his childhood best friend fulfill the ultimate goal.



"There were so many emotions, in the video you can see just pure excitement," Desrocher says. "Watching Sam lift the Cup, I had tears in my eyes."



Witnessing their best friend and former junior hockey teammate hoist the Cup above his head was a gratifying moment for Bennett's hometown crew, who had gathered together in Toronto to watch every game in the series.



"As best friends, we want the best for him, and to actually see him win the Stanley Cup, it was just so many emotions all at once." Desrocher says.

Allison and Jonah Gadjovich



Keith Tkachuk in tears watching Matt win his first Stanley Cup ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0NhBbOMpyB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 25, 2024

Tkachuk Fam

